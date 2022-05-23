Top news developments in Karnataka on May 23, 2022

A file photo of an exhibitor at the Mango and Jack Fruit Mela organised by Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Ltd (HOPCOMS), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

May 23, 2022 10:32 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A mango and jackfruit mela is being organised at the Hopcoms premises in Lalbagh of Bengaluru at 11.30 am

From north Karnataka

Belagavi DC will hold a meeting on legislative council polls from West graduates constituency

Advertisement

Advertisement

From south Karnataka

Amidst campaigning for the ensuing elections to Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency, JD (S) will inaugurate the party’s office in Mysuru today for coordinating the campaign across four districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Mandya

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport and Udupi in-charge S. Angara hands over seed money cheques to Stree Shakthi Groups for starting micro enterprises under Amritha Self Help Small Enterprises Scheme at a programme in Udupi at 11.30 am.

2. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath lays foundation stone for building residential quarters for forest department officials at Padil in Mangaluru.

3. ABVP is staging a protest at Kadri in Mangaluru to urge the government to address various problems being faced by students in government managed Industrial Training Institutes.

4. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar will hold a meeting in Mangaluru at 4 pm to review preparations by the district administration to face monsoon issues like flood, land slips on ghat sections.