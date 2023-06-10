June 10, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

With Congress government’s ambitious Shakti scheme (free travel for women in buses), hectic preparations are on. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event on Vidhana Soudha premises, simultaneously, ministers and legislators would be launch the scheme in their respective districts and constituencies. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will hold its 25th annual Convocation for conferring degrees on the graduates of Health Sciences today. Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, Prasanna B. Varale, will be participating in the event as the Chief Guest and deliver Convocation address. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will preside over. Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Dr. P. Satish Chandra, and Dr. M. K Sudarshan will be conferred with “Doctor of Science” (Honoris causa). The Convocation will be held at J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru at 11 a.m. This time top three ranks have been bagged by girls and pass percentage has gone up by about 2% compared to last year. The National College, Basavanagudi, is holding its 9th Convocation today. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, will participate as the chief guest. Convocation address will be delivered by G. Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary, and Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority. The programme will be held at the College campus in Basavanagudi from 11.30 a.m. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to mark World Environment Day, is organizing the ar-bo-re-tum, tour of trees, by B. S. Chandrashekar, Scientist-E, Institute of Wood Science & Technology (IWST) Bengaluru, at 4.30 p.m. on NGMA premises, # 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road.

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit his home district Mysuru and participate in a thanks giving public function in Mysuru rural. He will later interact with officials and review development works.

2. Mysore University Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre to conduct a seminar on the electoral verdict in Karnataka Assembly Elections, 2023. Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar to participate.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. A group of amateur Yakshagana artistes in different professions in Germany under the banner ‘Yaksha Mitraru’ will present a charity Yakshagana show in Germany on June 25 to help an ailing Yakshagana artiste back in Karnataka’s coastal belt. This will be the second charity show. Earlier in March they had staged the first charity show to help another ailing Yakshagana artiste. The proceeds of which were transferred to the artiste.

2. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, inaugurates Dakshina Kannada district level yuva utsav in Mangaluru today.

3. Agriculture department sets a target of cultivating paddy on 34,000 hectares in Udupi district and 10,000 hectares in Dakshina Kannada in 2023 kharif.

From North Karnataka

1. The Hindu is holding career counselling events for students who have just passed out of PUC (Class 12) at Hubballi and Ballari.

2. A seminar is being organised on the works of D.S. Veeraiah at Gulbarga University today.

