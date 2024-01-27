Top news developments in Karnataka on January 27, 2024

January 27, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

BJP State Executive Meeting is being held today in Bengaluru which will focus on preparations for Lok Sabha elections. BJP State president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Central Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, former Chief Ministers Basavaraja Bommai and D.V. Sadananda Gowda will be present In this meeting. Normalcy of train services on the Purple Line between Challaghatta and Whitefield has been restored after a brief period of disruption for about an hour this morning. The Department of Health and Family Welfare is inaugurating improved dialysis services with single-use dialysers for those undergoing the life-saving procedure in government run dialysis centres. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates at K.C. General Hospital in Malleswara at 5 p.m. Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity - Karnataka Chapter, is organising a round table on Lok Elections - 2024. Speakers at the round table are: M.G. Devasahayam, Coordinator of Citizens’ Commission on Elections, Prof. Trilochan Sastry, Founder Trustee, Association for Democratic Reforms, Arvind Narrain, State President, PUCL-K, Shivasundar, Senior Journalist, and Brinda Adige, Founder and Director, Global Concern India. The programme will be held at Darussalam Building, near KPCC office, Queens Road, from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. B.PAC Safe Constituency is organising a programme titled “Tactile urbanism and place making - Activity fostering safety and empowerment for women and children in public place”, at KRS Gowda Park, HMT Layout, Dasarahalli, Chokkasandra Ward, from 9.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Sri Thyagarajaswamy Aradhana mahotsava music festival: Sangeetotsava featuring concerts by Achyuth M. Athreya, Meena Murthy, Yoga Keerthana, Pavani Bharadwaj, Shriranjani and Shruhiranjani, S.M. Nagachetahan, Aditi Prahlad, Vibha Ravindra and Sriram Shastry between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Saxophone by Sridhar Sagar, vocal by Srikanthanm Nagendra Shastry, flute by Chandankumar, vocal by Balasubramanya Sharma, M.S. Sheela, Vidhyabhushana, Suma Sudhindra, flute by Amith Nadig, vocal by Nagamani Srinath and Anjali Sriram. The evening programme will conclude with a veena concert by Vasundhara Kikkeri from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. All concerts are at Sri Sringeri Shankar Mutt, Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet.

From Coastal Karnataka

Jayaram Rajpura, CEO, Karnataka Maritime Board, Praveeen Kumar Mishra, Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka, and V. Usha, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Karnataka zone speak at the International Customs Day organized by Customs Department at Father Muller Convention Centre in Mangaluru, at 3 p.m. Tulu documentary Pursa Kattuna has been selected for screening at the 16th Jaipur International Film Festival, 2024, to be held from February 9 to February 13. Earlier it had been screened at the Seventh International Folklore Film Festival held at Thrissur from January 5 to 9, 2024.

From South Karnataka

The Department of Archaeology Museum and Heritage has organised a photo expo of the Prehistoric Ruins of Karnataka in Mysuru today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is slated to inaugurate it. Today is day two of the Mysuru Fest conducted by Department of Tourism and District Administration.

From North Karnataka

AICC President M. Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the Students’ Activity Centre at MR Medical College in Kalaburagi at 3 p.m.

