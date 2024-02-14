February 14, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 02:51 pm IST

1. Six Namma Metro driverless coaches, meant to service the Yellow Line, have finally landed in Bengaluru. Shipped from Shanghai, China, to Chennai port, they were transported to Bengaluru’s Hebbagodi metro depot using four trailer vehicles. The R.V. Road – Bommasandra elevated line is expected to become operational within the next six months.

2. The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, tabled in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, which aims to make it mandatory for all business establishments in the State to display name boards with 60% in Kannada language, is likely to be passed today, as the Budget session enters third day.

3. Valentine’s Day today is seeing brisk sale of rose and other merchandise in Bengaluru. The State capital and its surrounding areas are one of the biggest rose growing areas and see a huge quantum of exports.

4. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) is celebrating Institute Day today. Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore, will be the chief guest. Dr. C.R. Chandrashekar, former Senior Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, NIHANS, and S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, will participate in the event as guests of honour. Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, will preside over the programme that is being held at Convention Centre, NIMHANS, at 3.30 p.m.

5. CMR University is holding its 8th convocation today. Former Director of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Prof. B. Balaram, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. K.C. Ramamurthy, former Rajya Sabha member and Chairman, CMR University and CMR Group of Institutions, will be the guest of honour and award the medals. The programme will be held in Dwani Auditorium, CMRIT Campus, AECS Layout, ITPL Main Road, 10.45 a.m.

6. The book “Preetiyannu hambalisi” written by journalist Ujjini Rudrappa published by Uru Prakashana, Suttakodihalli - Kotturu, will be released on February 14 by former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde. Senior poet L.N. Mukundraj and film actor and activist Chetan Kumar, will speak about the book. The programme will be held in Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, at 10 a.m.

7. The 59th Nadajyothi Sangeetha Sambhrama will feature a vocal concert by Dr. Ranjani Vasuki. She will be accompanied by Vishwajith Mathur on violin, K.K. Harinarayan on mrudanga and N.S. Krishna Prasad on ghata. The programme will be held at Sri Rama Mandira, East Park Road, between 9th and 10th Cross, near Post Office, Malleswaram, at 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnatala

1. KERC to hold a public hearing in Mysuru on Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation’s (CESC) proposal to increase power tariff.

2. Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar to unveil a statue of saint-poet Devara Dasimayya in Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, will hold District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Mangaluru to review progress of Centrally sponsored schemes in the district.

2. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal speaks at the valedictory of road safety month observed by police department in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra will address a press conference in Ballari to share details on Constitution Awareness Jatha being planned in the district.

