Top news developments in Karnataka

May 12, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

Here is a list of stories from Karnataka on on May 12, 2023

The stage is getting set for the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 10. The Election Commission of India is making all preparations at counting centres amidst high security to enumerate 3,88,51,807 votes that were cast on Saturday, besides postal ballot and of those who voted from home. The voter turnout this time was the highest ever in Karnataka, at 73.19%. With many of the exit polls suggesting a hung assembly, while giving Congress an edge, all three political parties— BJP, Congress and JD (S)— and their leaders are waiting anxiously for results. They have already started making calculations on how to capture power if indeed there is a hung verdict and who is to occupy the top post of Chief Minister if it is a clear verdict in favour of any particular party. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results were declared on May 12. The results can be checked on the sites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Many parts of Karnataka have received moderate to heavy rains which should have triggered agricultural activities in full scale. But farming activity is expected to gain traction only after the results.

