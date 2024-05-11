A bunch of civil society groups concerned with democratic rights across the country are undertaking a joint campaign to hold the ECI accountable for a host of things including “failure to combat hate speech during elections.” Several organisations are joining hands to undertake a national level campaign across cities, including Bengaluru. Representatives of these groups will meet the Chief Electoral Officer to submit a memorandum in person, and in Delhi, they will meet the CEC in the ECI office. Rains late last night have left trees uprooted and some streets inundated. While it is sunny in the morning, more rains are expected later today in Bengaluru and some other parts of Old Mysore region. Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will today participate in a programme organised in memory of the late Srinivas Prasad, who was a dalit political leader from Old Mysore region. The event is in Mysuru on the premises of B.R. Ambedkar Shaikshanika mattu Samskrutika Trust. SIT investigations into alleged cases of sexual assault by MP Prajwal Revanna continues. The 22nd edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 will be held at eight locations in Karnataka from May 11. Karnataka State Gender and Sexuality Minorities Coalition for Convergence is organising “Political representation for gender and Sexuality Minorities”, a State-level convention today. Rotary District 3192 is organising a programme titled “Visvodaya - International Service and Public Image” today. Valedictory of the 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethotsava, organised by Sri Vani Kala Kendra, will be held today

