Top News Developments in Karnataka today

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

March 03, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

Karnataka Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. File.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

1. Police will continue investigations into the of blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar will be touring Chikkamagaluru district today. 

3. State BJP unit will hold a meeting today to get feedback from general public on their manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

From North Karnataka: 

1. Minister Zamir Ahmed Khan and speaker U.T. Khader will address a Convention of Muslim Employees’ union in Belagavi.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to launch pulse polio campaign in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district. 

3. Kalaburagi Utsav 2024 to continue for the second day today at Kanakagiri in Koppal district. 

From Mysuru: 

1. The 104th convocation of University of Mysore will be held today.

2. The 19th convocation of Karnataka State Open University will be held today.

3. Mysuru District in-charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa launches pulse polio drive .

From Mangaluru: 

Raghu Kautilya, Karnataka president of OBC Morcha of BJP and Satish Kumpala, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP will address separate press conferences in Mangaluru.

Read more news from Karnataka here

