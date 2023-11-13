Top news developments in Karnataka today

November 13, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

Today is the middle day of the three-day Deepavali festivities in Karnataka. It is Lakshmi pooja, a special day, especially for the trading community. Doctors have advised caution while bursting crackers, especially in the context of over 20 people being injured while bursting crackers yesterday in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to people of the State to use only green crackers to avoid fire accidents, and check pollution.

The newly-elected BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra continues courtesy meetings with leaders. Today he is set to meet veteran leader S.M. Krishna, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and JDS supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. He visited Siddaganga mutt yesterday.

From Coastal Karnataka

Police are searching for the person who murdered four persons of a family in Udupi in broad daylight on November 12. Five teams were formed to nab the culprit and investigate. A family of four including a 12-year-old boy was found murdered in Udupi town. The motive of the crime is under investigation.

Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru MLA U. T. Khader will give details on the completion of a high-tech swimming pool built by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd at Yemmekere in Mangaluru under Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. after inspecting the project. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to inaugurate it on November 24.

From South Karnataka

Combing operations continue, to nab the elusive tiger which killed a farmer last week in Bandipur.

From North Karnataka

Deepavali is a season of celebration for all. Across Belagavi, children build small forts to celebrate Chatrapati Shivaji’s victory over neighbouring kingdoms during Diwali.

CID has now taken over the probe into KEA bluetooth scam in which candidates in Kalaburagi and Yadigir districts used bluetooth devices in exam halls to get the right answers.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi says the BJP will form government in all election-bound States.

Read more news from Karnataka here.