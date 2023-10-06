October 06, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

The Centre’s drought review team, which arrived in Bengaluru yesterday and held a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has begun its tour of 13 drought-affected districts. The State government has urged the team to understand the impact of rainfall deficiency on agriculture rather than arriving at a conclusion by looking at the standing crops. Manohar Grantha Mala, Dharwad, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Research Trust will jointly release the Kannada version of the English book of Shashi Tharoor’s “Why I am a Hindu”. Kannada book titled ‘Naanu Yaake Hindu?” is translated by Prof. K.E. Radhakrishna. Lily Tharoor, mother of Shashi Tharoor, former Judge, of the Supreme Court of India, and former Karnataka Lokayukta, Justice Santosh Hegde, will release the book. Minister for Law and Tourism, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, will participate as the chief guest. MP and writer, Shashi Tharoor will be the guest of honour. The event will be held at the Rotary House of Friendship, No. 20, Lavelle Road, at 4 p.m. Christ (Deemed to be University), is organizing a Corporate Conclave today. The event includes plenary session from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.; panel discussion between 10.45 a.m. and 12.45 p.m.; and interaction between academic and industry leaders from 12.45 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. The event will be held in Main Auditorium, Christ University Central Campus on Hosur Road. B. PAC is organising a panel discussion on “Trials and Tribulations of Cauvery” today. C. Chandrashekar, IPA (Retd), author of “Kaveri Dispute - Historical Perspective”, and Harish N, Advocate, Member, B.PAC, are the panellists. K. Jairaj, Secretary, B.PAC, will moderate the programme that will be held in K.R.G. Hall, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavana on Race Course Road, from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Jyothi Nivas College Autonomous and Manasi Psychology Association are jointly organising a one-day workshop on “Suicide prevention and help facilitation: The role of peers as gatekeepers.” Dr. M. Manjula, Professor, Department of Clinical Psychology, NIMHANS, and Dr. Padmavathy D, Senior Nursing Officer, Center for Addiction Medicine, Nimhans, are the resource persons. The workshop will be held in the Performing Arts Studio, Jyothi Nivas College premises in Koramangala from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bangalore University in association with Indian Council for Historical Research is organising a photographic exhibition on “History and Heritage of Bangalore”. Vice Chancellor of BU, Prof. Jayakara S.M. will inaugurate. The event will be held at BU, Jnanabharathi campus premises, between 10.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. Bengaluru Urban District Sharana Sahitya Parishat and Kadali Mahila Vedike are jointly organising the Kadali Mahila convention and Kadali award presentation ceremony. Minister for Women and Child Development and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment Lakshmi Hebbalkar will inaugurate. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy will present the Kadali Awards. The programme will be held at Shivarathreeshwara Kendra and Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Chintana Mantapa, JSS Circle, Jayanagar, 8th Block, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

From South Karnataka

Mysuru District in-charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa to inaugurate Yuva Sambhrama as part of Dasara in the evening, 12,000 students from 400 colleges to take part in the week-long cultural event

From Coastal Karnataka

Two-day Alva’s Udyog mela will be inaugurated at Moodbidri today.

Read more news from Karnataka here.

