HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Top News Developments in Karnataka today  

Here are the top news developments from Karnataka on September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

Karnataka Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File photo: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File photo: Special Arrangement

1. The Union Government is organizing P.M. Vishwakarma Jayanti today. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje will be participating in the event as the chief guest. Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, MP, L.S. Tejaswi Surya, MLA Uday B. Garudachar, and MLC H.S. Gopinath Reddy will also be present.

2. The Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, is celebrating Vishwakarma Jayanthi today, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Ravindra Kalakshetra.  

3. Vicharavadigala Vedike, Karnataka (VIVEKA) will hold celebrations for the 144th birth anniversary of E.V. Ramasamy Periyar. Former Minister B.T. Lalitha Nayak will inaugurate the event. 

From North Karnataka: 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hoist national flag in Kalaburagi to mark the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav of Kalyana Karnataka. 

From Mysuru: 

1. Mysuru City Corporation will launch Indian Swachhata League towards building Garbage Free Cities under Swachh Bharat Mission.  

2. Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association will hold a press conference by to highlight issues plaguing farmers in the light of drought  

From Mangaluru: 

1. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will address the launch of PM Vishwakarma scheme in Mangaluru. along with State Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S Vaidya.

2. Minister for School Education and Literacy S. Madhu Bangarappa will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Narayana Guru Rangamandira at Brahmavara in Udupi district

3. Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru will organise a walkathon of women in Mangaluru to create awareness on maintaining cardiac health of women. 

Read more news from Karnataka here

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.