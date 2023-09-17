Top News Developments in Karnataka today  

September 17, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

1. The Union Government is organizing P.M. Vishwakarma Jayanti today. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje will be participating in the event as the chief guest. Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, MP, L.S. Tejaswi Surya, MLA Uday B. Garudachar, and MLC H.S. Gopinath Reddy will also be present.

2. The Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, is celebrating Vishwakarma Jayanthi today, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

3. Vicharavadigala Vedike, Karnataka (VIVEKA) will hold celebrations for the 144th birth anniversary of E.V. Ramasamy Periyar. Former Minister B.T. Lalitha Nayak will inaugurate the event.

From North Karnataka:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hoist national flag in Kalaburagi to mark the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav of Kalyana Karnataka.

From Mysuru:

1. Mysuru City Corporation will launch Indian Swachhata League towards building Garbage Free Cities under Swachh Bharat Mission.

2. Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association will hold a press conference by to highlight issues plaguing farmers in the light of drought

From Mangaluru:

1. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will address the launch of PM Vishwakarma scheme in Mangaluru. along with State Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S Vaidya.

2. Minister for School Education and Literacy S. Madhu Bangarappa will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Narayana Guru Rangamandira at Brahmavara in Udupi district

3. Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru will organise a walkathon of women in Mangaluru to create awareness on maintaining cardiac health of women.

