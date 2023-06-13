ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka today

June 13, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Here is a list of top news developments to look out for from Karnataka on June 13, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minster and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar will visit the areas that are facing traffic congestion including Hebbal fly-over. | Photo Credit: ANI

  1. Deputy Chief Minster and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar will visit the areas that are facing traffic congestion including Hebbal fly-over.
  2. Employees’ association of the Karnataka Government, which is fighting for the Old Pension Scheme to be brought back, will meet the Chief Minster today to press for their demand.
  3. The Department of Posts, DRDO, HAL, Railways, Higher Education, Revenue and Canara Bank are jointly organizing a job fair. Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi to preside over. The event will be held at the Jnana Jyothi auditorium, Central College campus, on Palace Road, from 9 a.m. onwards.
  4. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organizing an exhibition of cartoons by Malatesh Garadimani at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  5. The Mico Layout police in Bengaluru were shocked when a woman walked into the station with a suitcase and informed the police that she had killed her mother and brought the body in the suitcase on June 12 afternoon.

From South Karnataka

  1. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje to inaugurate Rozgar Mela at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru.
  2. Farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar to hold a meeting with farmers at Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

Hubballi Dharwad Mayor wants smart city works to be probed by Lokayukta, directs Commissioner to refer matter to Lokayukta

From Coastal Karnataka

  1. Mangalore University loses its 24 affiliated colleges and a postgraduate centre at Chikkaluvara to the newly constituted Kodagu University as the latter will admit students and conduct the affiliation process on its own from 2023-24 academic year.
  2. Mangaluru police will soon form station-wise teams to sensitise college students against drug abuse. Each team will visit colleges, mainly pre-university colleges, and interact with students, says Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain.

Read more news from Karnataka here.

