Top news developments in Karnataka today

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for today:

1. Former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju will address a press conference at KPCC Office on Queen’s Road today.

2. A drug awareness walk jointly organized by Karnataka State Excise Department, M. Square Networks, National Service Scheme Youth Empowerment and Sports Department of Government of Karnataka will be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Sampangiram Nagar

3. M.S. Krishnan Memorial Trust, Indian Association of Lawyers and All India Trade Union Congress will jointly hold centenary memorial function and a lecture in memory of M.C. Narasimhan, former Vice President of IAI and Ko. Chennabasappa, retired Judge and Litterateur, former Chairperson of M.S. Krishnan Memorial Trust

4. The Kannada and English version of books titled ‘Reservation’- Myth and reality, will be released by the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah, written by Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das in Bangalore today.

From North Karnataka:

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit Belagavi and Hubballi to inaugurate development works today.

2. Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi will inaugurate new District Court complex in Ballari today.

3. Shramajeevigala Vedike president Chandrashekar Hiremath to hold a press conference in Kalaburagi regarding the issues related to Gram Vidyut Pratinidhis.

4. The Hindu career counseling event will be held in Bidar today at 10.00 a.m.

5. Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkuta, a forum of various organisations, will hold protest in Kalaburagi against the detention of activist Teesta Setalvad.

6. Protest to be held by Dalit Sangarsha Samiti in Yadgir demanding action against miscreants who desecrated Buddha statue at Narasapur in Gurumitkal taluk, Yadgir district.

From Mysuru:

1. Mysuru District Congress Committee is set to hold a protest against the Agnipath scheme.

From Mangaluru:

1. Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara will inaugurate a 4 k.m. long road in Madappady village, Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada at noon.

2. Mangaluru police will burn 580 k.g. of ganja and other drugs seized by them, at Mulky in observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.