Top news developments in Karnataka today

Key news developments from Karnataka on June 18, 2022.

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 17/06/2022 : Newly layed road in front of BDA grounds, Komagatta, ahead of PM Modi’ s public rally on June 20, near Kengeri, in Bengaluru on June 17, 2022. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Results of II Pre-University exams are set to be announced by noon today. DPUE will send the results to all the students on their registered mobile phone numbers. Results will also be available on the department’s official website https://pue.karnataka.gov.in as well as www.karresults.nic.in. Around 6.83 lakh students had registered for the II PU exams in 2022.

2. Mahakavi Kuvempu Horata Samiti, an umbrella organisation of several like-minded groups, will hold a rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday in protest against the revision of school textbooks carried out by the Rohith Chakrathirtha committee at 11 a.m.

3. Chief Minister to inspect the spots that Prime Minister will be visiting in Bengaluru during his visit on Monday to attend a slew of events. Among other things, he is inaugurating the long-awaited suburban rail project, addressing a public rally at Kommaghatta and speaking to students at Babasaheb Ambedkar School of Economics.

4. Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and University Law College and Department of Studies in Law are jointly organizing a zonal workshop on Legal Services activities for faculty members and students of law colleges. The event will be inaugurated by Justice B. Veerappa, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, and Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

5. The Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, is organizing its monthly interaction programme titled ‘Maneyangaladalli Maathukathe’, on Saturday. This month’s chief guest is writer and journalist Dr. Babu Krishnamurthy. The event will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, Ravindra Kalakshetra Complex, J.C. Road, from 4 p.m. onwards.

6. The three-day 28th edition of Water expo Bangalore 2022 will conclude in Bengaluru today. The exhibition will be held from 11.30 a.m. onwards at Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara Ring Road, near Hebbal, Lumbini Garden.

7. Dr. Masti Venkatesha Iyengar Trust is organising the Masti award presentation ceremony today. During the event, six noted writers will be awarded. Senior writer and research scholar Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Shastry will present the awards and will preside over the programme.

8. International Indian Folk Art Gallery, Australia, is organizing an exhibition and a workshop on Endangered Folk Art of India. The event will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath premises on Kumara Krupa Road, from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. At the same venue, there will be a solo art exhibition by Artist Jyoti C Singh Deo.

From South Karnataka

1. Ahead of PM’s visit to Mysuru for World Yoga Day on June 21, officials on Saturday will spell out details of railway projects under Mysuru division to be inaugurated/launched by him.

2. Animal Rights activists from Mysuru and Bengaluru to highlight cruelty perpetuated against animals and promote veganism.

From Coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra does his village stay at Alankar in Kadaba taluk from 11 a.m. to address grievances of people. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao holds it at Petri village in Brahmavara taluk from 10 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Housing Minister V. Somanna to lay foundation for the 1447 houses to be built by Housing Department and Slum Development Board under Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana and distribute ownership certificates to beneficiaries in Kalaburagi.

2. Yadgir DC to stay at Mundaragi village as part of village stay programme.

3. A seminar in Dharwad today to mark the contributions of writer the late Prof Chandrashekhar Patil in Dharwad. It is at Vidhyavardhak Sangh, starting 11 a.m.