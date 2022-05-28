Key news developments to look out for from Karnataka today

Key news developments to look out for from Karnataka today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate the “Amrita Bharatige Kannadadaarati” campaign to coincide with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Bengaluru. Similar programmes are being held in other parts of Karnataka as well. Jain International Trade Organisation is holding its summit in Bengaluru today at Palace Grounds from 10:45 am onwards. The All-India Lawyers Association is holding a national conference on “Countering the Fascist Assault: Role of the Legal community”. It will feature a lecture by Mihir Desai, Senior Advocate, High Court of Bombay, at Institution of Agricultural Technologies, Queens Road, 5 pm. Janaagraha, NGO, to hold Bruhat Bengaluru ward Samiti convention. Citizens representing 198 Bengaluru wards to attend at Mount Carmel College, Vasant Nagar, 10 am onwards. Madhuram Arts Foundation to hold a cultural programme to pay tribute to Padmavathy Natesan. Carnatic music concert by Venkateshwaran Kuppuswamy at 4 p.m. followed by Carnatic music concert by Akkarai sisters. Event is at Pravachana Mandira Hall, IEHCS Layout, Vidyaranyapura Main Road, Vidyaranyapura, 6.30 pm. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Ananya to hold Ranjani endowment sitar concert by Sai Santhosh H.S. at Ananya premises, 4th Main, Malleswaram, 11 am.

South Karnataka

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute will conduct a UG medical conference as part of its centenary celebrations. About 850 medical students to participate in the two-day conference to sharpen their skills and become academically strong. P.H. Girish, Director of Medical Education will inaugurate.

Coastal Karnataka

Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga, Pranava Souhrada Sahakari Ltd., is holding a two-day jackfruit mela to be inaugurated by N. Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, at Balam Bhat Hall, near Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple, 9.30 am onwards.

North Karnataka

The election of Hubballi Dharwad mayor to be held today. BJP to make last minute announcement on candidates.

Read more news from Karnataka here.