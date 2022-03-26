Top news developments in Karnataka today

Key news developments in Karnataka on March 26, 2022

This year, the students will write the SSLC examination in the format that existed earlier. Last year, the exam was shortened, introducing a new pattern, in view of COVID-19. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for today:

1. With SSLC (Class 10) exams starting on Monday, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has issued a circular stating that uniform is mandatory for students writing them. This gains significance in the light of the recent hijab row in Karnataka and the High Court ruling related to it.

2. The leaders of Panchamasali Lingayat sub-sect, which is demanding reservation under 2A category of OBC reservation, is holding a press meet today to reiterate its demand.

3. Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity, Karnataka Chapter, is organising a round table conference on the “Role of civil society in promoting constitutional values” today. Keynote address is by Prof. Ravivarma Kumar, former Advocate General and Senior Counsel, Karnataka High Court, Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, former Judge of Karnataka High Court.

4. Divisional level conference of the Federation of Unorganized Workers Association and CITU today will deliberate on the condition of workers in the unorganized sector in the present times. The conference will also discuss challenges confronting protection of child rights - of children whose parents are in the unorganized sector.

5. Animal Husbandry Minister to offer Bhumi Puja for the construction of a Goshala in Bidar. The project is a part of the government’s plan to open a Goshala in every district.

6. Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath will lay foundation stones for building two over head drinking water storage tanks in the city. They will supply water to five wards and both will have the capacity to store 60 lakh litres of water. It will cost Rs 8.50 crores to build them.

