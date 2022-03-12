Top news developments in Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau March 12, 2022 10:15 IST

Here are the top news developments to look out for on Saturday, March 12

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa releasing the Bahurupi poster in Mysuru. He is flanked by Anju Singh, chief convener of the festival, and Nirmala Mathapati, Deputy Director of Rangayana | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to launch an initiative on door delivery of key revenue documents to farmers.

Amidst speculation on JD(S) plans with elections that are a year away, party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda to hold a press meet.

Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim, who has quit the party, is expected to formally join JD(S) today.

Ministry of Labour and Employment and National Occupational Service Center for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes organises “Employment Mela” at Government Model ITI College, Hosur Main Road, Dairy Circle, Vidyalaya Bhavan, from 10 am.

National Women’s Commission president Rekha Sharma and Karnataka State Women’s Commission president Pramila Naidu to address a joint press conference.

Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai to honour NCC troops and officers who have returned after participating in the Republic Day Parade of New Delhi.

Details on the National Lok Adalat organised by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to be revealed by Justice B. Veerappa, High Court of Karnataka & Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. South Karnataka Bahurupi, the national theatre festival 2022, by theatre repertoire Rangayana, will be inaugurated today. The 10-day fest will feature a slew of dramas by troupes from across India, seminars, folk festivals.

Minister for Tribal Affairs B. Sriramulu to inaugurate the new building of Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute and a tribal museum. Coastal Karnataka Abhai Kumar Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will conduct a preliminary inspection of the newly laid 2.26 km long parallel railway line between Padil-Kulashekara in Mangaluru city. This railway line has a 780 m long parallel tunnel, which is the highlight of the project. North Karnataka Dalit outfits to stage a demonstration demanding the arrest of those responsible for the recent Aland communal disturbance.

Year-long concerts to mark birth centenary of Bhimsen Joshi to conclude in Dharwad with 11-day music festival.



