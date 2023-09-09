Top news developments in Karnataka on September 9, 2023

September 09, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

Transport Minister to hold discussion with unions today in light of bandh call given by private transport unions on September 11. Today is the last day to avail 50% rebate for traffic violation fines. Farmers leaders Rakesh Tikait and others of Samyukt Kisan Morcha to announce resolutions of the two-day conclave held in Bengaluru. Karnataka State Aided Primary School Teachers Association is holding a State-level Teachers’ Day celebration and a State-level convention today. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the conference this morning. Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, is presenting State awards at Shikshakara Sadana on Kempegowda Road from 11 a.m. St. Joseph’s College of Commerce (Autonomous) will present a conference titled ‘The Research in Behavioural Economics’. Udbhava Kalavidaru will present a musical tribute to late C.V. Shivashankar titled ‘Sirivantanadaru Kannada Nadalle Mereve.’ The programme will be held in Nayana Auditorium, Ravindra Kalakshetra Complex on J.C. Road, from 4.30 p.m. Renuka Sangeetha Sabha will present 21st Smruthi, an all-night music programme in memory of Pt. Arjunsa Nakod. The event will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road from 9 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate four day Krishi Mela in Dharwad at 12.30 p.m. Air Show over Bidar Fort by Indian Air Force today. CPI-M politburo member B.V. Raghavulu to inaugurate Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh memorial library in Kalaburagi.

From South Karnataka

Mysuru District Legal Services Authority to conduct Lok Adalat. Mysuru District Congress Committee meeting to discuss reorganization and strengthening of the party at the grassroots in preparation of the 2024 elections. BJP to hold Meri Maati Mera Desh to commemorate Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav. NHAI authorities and MP Pratap Simha to inspect Mysuru Nanjangud highway which will be upgraded and repaired.

From Coastal Karnataka

Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Bosaraju to inspect department’s ongoing vented dam projects at Adyar and Jakribettu in Dakshina Kannada Shamsul Islam, former Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Delhi speaks on ‘joint martydoms, joint heritage of 1857 War of Independence’ at the B V Kakkilaya Inspired Oration 2023 at University College in Mangaluru while ABVP activists protest outside the college stating that he should not have been invited as he is a controversial man Director of Medical Education B L Sujatha Rathod and Basavaraj Horatti, chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council speak at the valedictory of Mangalore Physiocon 2023, a conference of physiotherapy teachers of Dakshina Kannada

