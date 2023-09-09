HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on September 9, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

September 09, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Farmer leader and National spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait with other farmer leaders during a meeting, in Bengaluru, on September 8, 2023

Farmer leader and National spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait with other farmer leaders during a meeting, in Bengaluru, on September 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

  1. Transport Minister to hold discussion with unions today in light of bandh call given by private transport unions on September 11.
  2. Today is the last day to avail 50% rebate for traffic violation fines.
  3. Farmers leaders Rakesh Tikait and others of Samyukt Kisan Morcha to announce resolutions of the two-day conclave held in Bengaluru.
  4. Karnataka State Aided Primary School Teachers Association is holding a State-level Teachers’ Day celebration and a State-level convention today. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the conference this morning. Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, is presenting State awards at Shikshakara Sadana on Kempegowda Road from 11 a.m.
  5. St. Joseph’s College of Commerce (Autonomous) will present a conference titled ‘The Research in Behavioural Economics’.
  6. Udbhava Kalavidaru will present a musical tribute to late C.V. Shivashankar titled ‘Sirivantanadaru Kannada Nadalle Mereve.’ The programme will be held in Nayana Auditorium, Ravindra Kalakshetra Complex on J.C. Road, from 4.30 p.m.
  7. Renuka Sangeetha Sabha will present 21st Smruthi, an all-night music programme in memory of Pt. Arjunsa Nakod. The event will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road from 9 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

  1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate four day Krishi Mela in Dharwad at 12.30 p.m.
  2. Air Show over Bidar Fort by Indian Air Force today.
  3. CPI-M politburo member B.V. Raghavulu to inaugurate Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh memorial library in Kalaburagi. 

From South Karnataka

  1. Mysuru District Legal Services Authority to conduct Lok Adalat.
  2. Mysuru District Congress Committee meeting to discuss reorganization and strengthening of the party at the grassroots in preparation of the 2024 elections.
  3. BJP to hold Meri Maati Mera Desh to commemorate Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav.
  4. NHAI authorities and MP Pratap Simha to inspect Mysuru Nanjangud highway which will be upgraded and repaired.

From Coastal Karnataka

  1. Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Bosaraju to inspect department’s ongoing vented dam projects at Adyar and Jakribettu in Dakshina Kannada
  2. Shamsul Islam, former Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Delhi speaks on ‘joint martydoms, joint heritage of 1857 War of Independence’ at the B V Kakkilaya Inspired Oration 2023 at University College in Mangaluru while ABVP activists protest outside the college stating that he should not have been invited as he is a controversial man
  3. Director of Medical Education B  L Sujatha Rathod and Basavaraj Horatti, chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council speak at the valedictory of Mangalore Physiocon 2023, a conference of physiotherapy teachers of Dakshina Kannada

Read other news from Karnataka here.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.