Top news developments in Karnataka on September 9, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

View of waterlogged Munnekolalu slum area due to overflowing of the Varthur lake, following heavy monsoon rains in Bengaluru. file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today. Among other issues, the design of Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway that has been in spotlight following unprecedented flooding, may come up for discussion. It’s a bright, sunny day in Bengaluru after days of rains. As beleaguered citizens in the flooded low-lying areas are heaving a sigh of relief, civic authorities are busy clearing the infrastructure mess rains have resulted in.

2. The University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, is holding its 56th Convocation today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the Convocation. Dr. R.S. Paroda, Chairman, Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi, and former Secretary, DARE and Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, GoI, New Delhi will deliver the Convocation address. The Convocation is at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, GKVK campus at 10 a.m. onwards.

3. PES University is organising its 7th Annual Convocation on Friday. Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, GoI will deliver the Convocation address, The event is at MRD Auditorium, PES University campus, 100 Feet Ring Road, Banashankari III Stage, 11 a.m.

4. Team Dhrushya will be staging a play titled Raktha Dhwaja. The play is directed by Dakshayani Bhat A and based on the famous freedom struggle at Isuru. It is being staged at Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, from 7 p.m. onwards.

5. Exhibition of cartoons by award winning Italian Cartoonist Marco De Angelis will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road.

From South Karnataka

1. Seminars and discussions on various topics on day 2 of the 14th science conference being conducted by Karnataka Rajya Vignana Parishat.

2. Valedictory of the south zone conference of Indian Academy of Biomedical Sciences, hosted by University of Mysore.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner to inaugurate eye donation week today.

2. Mayoral elections for Mangaluru Corporation will be held at noon today.

From North Karnataka

1. A conference on "Tribal Heroes in India's Freedom Struggle" is being held at Gulbarga University, 11 am onwards.

2. Ahinda Chintakara Vedike president Saibanna Jamadar will give details regarding the Padayatra to bring awareness about 371 (J) of the Constitution.

3. Central team visiting Belagavi district to inspect the losses of agriculture land due to rains.