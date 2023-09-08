September 08, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. Opposition BJP is holding protest, led by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, against “anti-people policies” of State government at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

2. Assessment of drought situation in various taluks of Karnataka continues. Cabinet meeting held on Thursday decided to take a final call on drought-hit taluks in the next meeting. Meanwhile, farmers continue to protest against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, as per Supreme Court directions, despite the prevailing dry spell in Karnataka. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and local BJP leaders to visit KRS dam today from where Cauvery water is being released to Tamil Nadu.

3. Nimhans set to launch a suicide loss survivors’ forum. It is an interactive platform for sharing and caring for the plight of families of those who have lost their dear ones to suicide.

4. B.M.S. College of Engineering is celebrating Teachers’ Day today. Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe, will be the chief guest. The event will be held in indoor stadium, BMSCE campus, Bull Temple Road at 4 p.m.

5. Kamala Hampana Sahitya Vedike is organizing a book release programme today. Belaku Bittidavaru, written by Dr. Kamala Hampana, Prakrutha Katha Sahitya, written by Dr. Ham. Pa. Nagarajaiah, and The journey of Life, written by Prof. Prathibha Parshvanath, will be released. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participate in the programme at Mahadeva Desai auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, on Kumarakrupa Road, from 12 noon.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to inspect work on Software Technology Park, being built at a cost of ₹24 crore, in industrial area.

2. Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy to distribute mobile veterinary units and first aid kits in Mandya.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation Council goes for mayoral election today. The Regional Commissioner of Mysuru, Prakash, will conduct the election to the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, and to elect members of four standing committees at noon.

2. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot inaugurates Mangalore Physiocon 2023, a conference organised by South Canara Physiotherapy Teachers’ Association, today. Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Sharan Prakash R. Patil delivers keynote address.

3. Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju will inspect irrigation projects at Hebri in Udupi district today.

From north Karnataka

B.S. Suresh, Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, will chair a review meeting with officials of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, and Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation.

