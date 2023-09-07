September 07, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

1. Cabinet, which is meeting today, will discuss, among other things, drought situation in Karnataka.

2. First anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra is being celebrated at Ramanagara, attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

3. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene are organizing a round-table conference on ‘Free trade and impact on Indian Agriculture and Farmers’. National farmers’ leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh to participate. It will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Karnataka Photographers’ Association is organizing a three-day exhibition titled Digiimage from today. It will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The programme will be held in Princess Shrine, Gate No. 9, Palace Ground, Ballari Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5. Department of Kannada Studies, Bengaluru City University, is organizing a two-day national seminar on Kannada inscriptions. It will be held in Jnanajyothi Auditirium, Central College premises, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

6. ISKCON Bangalore is celebrating Sri Krishna Janmashtami today at its Hare Krishna Hill, Rajajinagar and Vaikuntha Hill on Kanakapura Road. Darshan for the public from 8 a.m. tIll 12 midnight.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Assurance Committee of Karnataka Legislative Council, headed by B. M. Farooq, will inspect underground drainage projects in Surathkal, Ullal and Someshwara, and the damaged Bettampady Fisheries Road in Mangaluru, today from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

2. 2008-batch IPS officer Anupam Agrawal, who has been posted as the new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru replacing incumbent 2011-batch IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, likely to take charge today.

3. With Mangaluru mayoral election for the 24th term scheduled on September 8, the BJP, which leads Mangaluru City Corporation council, likely to announce its candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor today.

4. Acting Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Jayaraj Amin says that the university has not banned this year’s Ganeshotsava celebration in the campus. The Ganeshotsava will be organised as usual.

From south Karnataka

1. Mahisha Dasara Committee, whose decision to celebrate Mahisha Dasara has pitted it against the BJP, which is opposed to the concept, to give details of their programme today.

2. Combing operation to nab tiger in H.D. Kote, which killed a 10-year-old boy on Monday.

From north Karnataka

1. Lakshmikanth Reddy G., Joint Managing Director of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation, to inspect the drinking water project in Kalaburagi and hold a meeting with the Corporation Commissioner and other senior officers.

2. Yadgir Congress to take out padayatra to mark first anniversary of Bharath Jodo Yatra.

3. Panchamasali reservation agitation committee meeting in Belagavi at 1 p.m.

