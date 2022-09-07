Top news developments in Karnataka on September 7, 2022

Bengaluru may experience some respite from rain today with the yellow alert issued for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts for the past three days ending on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Even as people of Bengaluru continue to reel under the impact of heavy rains over the last few days, with infrastructure particularly in Mahadevapura zone crumbling, there is hope of some respite today with the yellow alert issued for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts for the past three days ending on Tuesday. IMD has predicted “widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains associated with thunderstorms” for the City on Wednesday. Though it was cloudy and drizzling in parts of Bengaluru this morning, rains have let up since then. Rain has been reported from many parts of North and South Interior Karnataka. Central team is coming to Karnataka for assessment of rain damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Umesh Vishwanath Katti, Karnataka’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Forest and Ecology, who passed away in Bengaluru late on Tuesday, will be buried with State honours this evening in his native village Bellada Bagewadi in Hukkeri taluk in Belagavi district. The leader, who had won eight Assembly elections and had served as minister in the cabinets of five chief ministers, died last night following a massive heart attack. Schools and colleges have been given a holiday in Belagavi in honour of the 61-year-old BJP leader and his body will be kept for people to pay their last respects before the burial. His body is being flown to his native village from Bengaluru.

3. National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG-2022) results will be released today by afternoon. Candidates can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in.

From South Karnataka

1. Central Government Healthwellness Center will be inaugurated on Wednesday and the new facility will benefit Central Government pensioners in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

From North Karnataka

1. Bail petition of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and other bail pleas to come up for hearing today. The seer of Murugha mutt is facing allegations of sexual harassment of two minor girls who resided in the hostel run by mutt.

2. Convocation at Sharnbasva University in being held in Kalaburagi.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Mayor to hold a press conference on the proposal on paperless office.