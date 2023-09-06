September 06, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

1. Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, is organising a programme to mark Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate. The programme will be held in Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 4 p.m.

2. Press conference on high security registration plate as per CMVR Rule 50. Dr. Kamaljeet Soi, Member of National Road Safety Council, Government of India, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to address. The Taj, M.G. Road, 12 noon.

3. B. Y. Vijayendra, MLA and vice-president of BJP, is holding a press conference today

4. BJP is launching ‘mera mitti mera desh’ programme today in Malleswaram

From north Karnataka

1. Addur Srinivaslu to take charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Kalaburagi district, replacing Isha Pant.

2. KKRDB Chairperson Ajay Singh to address media on Akshara Avishkara programme to be launched in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The programme envisages special coaching and training for government school children by subject experts.

3. Krishna Janmashtami celebrations are being held in Kittur & Kalyana Karnataka regions

4. Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad P. L. Patil to address a press conference in Dharwad at 11.30 a.m. on Krishi Mela being organised from September 9.

From south Karnataka

1. Marathon by District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit to create public awareness on preventing the disease.

2. Dasara elephants, which are camping in Mysuru palace premises, will be weighed today. They are expected to gain additional weight as they will be fed a special diet for the next 45 days to make them fit for the Dasara procession.

3. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and railway officials to visit site for construction of underpass near University of Mysore and near Metagalli; to visit K.G. Koppal for track doubling; to visit Kadakola near Nanjangud where the Inland Container Depot is ready for inauguration.

From coastal Karnataka

1. B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minorities Welfare, will review implementation of welfare schemes in Mangaluru, 11.30 am.

2. Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan will review implementation of projects and welfare schemes in Mangaluru, 2 pm.

3. Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan will issue appointment letters to newly recruited pourakarmikas in Mangaluru, noon.

