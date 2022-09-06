Top news developments in Karnataka on September 6, 2022

Fire personnel evacuate residents of flooded Rainbow Layout, due to Halanayakanahalli Lake breach after heavy rains, on Sarjapur road, in Bengaluru on September 05, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. As rains continue to lash Bengaluru and surrounding areas over three days, low-lying areas are inundated. With houses and layout turning into islands in Mahadevapura zone in particular, some residents had to be rescued in boats by SDRF and NDRF teams. A 23-year-old woman was electrocuted as she was trying to navigate through a flooded road in Whitefield. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has pointed out that flooding is particularly severe in one zone that has a concentration of lakes and has seen encroachments over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Government of Karnataka is organising State Government Employees Day. State level Sarvothamma award will be presented as part of the event at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha.

3. Emphasis, United Way Bengaluru and Department of Horticulture, Government of Karnataka are jointly organising a programme - “Nurturing environment with afforestation and integrated watershed initiatives.” The programme will be held at Lalbagh, Double Road entrance from 11 am onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Elections will be held to choose the next Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate CyberVerse, CopConnect and CyberHygience, an initiative to boost cyber security capabilities in the State

From North Karnataka

1. Questioning of Murugha mutt seer continues in connection with POCSO case filed against him for alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls. Three other accused are yet to be questioned by Police. They have moved bail petition.

2. Police register two cases in connection with the suicide of the Neginal math seer. Case of defamation and abetment to suicide filed against two women whose audio clip is said to have forced the seer to take the drastic step.

3. Cultural and Sports meet to be inaugurated by Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Chairman Dattatraya Patil Revoor in Kalaburagi. Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Garima Panwar will also participate.

4. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Prashantgouda Malipatil will spell out details at Kalaburagi on Vidhana Soudha Chalo agitation planned.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. St Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike will discuss today plans on organising various programmes for her 25th death anniversary.

2. Mangaluru City Corporation yet to respond to Lake Development Authority’s missive on keeping historic Gujjarkere free of sewage and following other guidelines.