Top news developments in Karnataka on September 5, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

September 05, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a teacher addressing students. Department of School Education and Literacy is organising a State-level Teacher’s Day programme and presentation of best teacher awards on September 5, 2023.

A file photo of a teacher addressing students. Department of School Education and Literacy is organising a State-level Teacher’s Day programme and presentation of best teacher awards on September 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

1. Teachers’ Day programmes

A) Department of School Education and Literacy is organising a State-level Teacher’s Day programme and presentation of best teacher awards. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and Rajeev Chandrahekhar expected to participate. The programme will be held in Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha. 

B) Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka: Dr.S. Srinivasan, former Defence secretary, Government of India, founder Vice-Chancellor, North East Hill University, Meghalaya and Sikkim Central University, Sikkim is the chief guest. Former Vice-President of FVCK and former VC of University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru Dr. K. Narayana Gowda, presides over the event, FVCK office premises, No. 1, Law College (Old Building) on Palace Road.  

C) Bangalore University: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, is the chief guest. The event will be held in H.N. Auditorium, Bangalore University, Jnana Bharathi campus, at 12.30 p.m.  

2. Karnataka’s first underground transformer is being inaugurated by Energy Minister K. J. George in Malleswaram. 

3. Gauri Memorial Trust is holding a programme titled “Reimagining India in Authoritarian Times“ to mark the sixth death anniversary of Gauri Lankesh. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will be the chief guest. Farmer’s leader Rakesh Tikait, journalist and spokesperson of Congress Supriya Srinate will participate. The programme will be held in Town Hall, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.  

From north Karnataka 

1. Teachers’ Day celebration and presentation of best teachers awards at S.M. Pundit Rangamandira in Kalaburagi. 

2. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to meet BUDA officers in Belagavi at 1 p.m. 

3. School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa issues letter asking DC to stop proposed electric grid work on DIET premises in Dharwad. 

From south Karnataka 

1. Mysuru district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa to participate in district level Teachers’ Day celebrations.

2. Ceremonial reception to first batch of Dasara elephants at Mysuru palace  

3. Gati Shakti meeting to review railway projects under Mysuru division 

From coastal Karnataka 

1. B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minorities Welfare, and Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan will participate in inauguration of a school building constructed under Pradhan Mantri Jana Vikasa Yojana at Mittur, near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district at 12.30 p.m.  

2. Mangaluru Mayor Jayananda Anchan will launch on-line water bill payment facility set up by Mangaluru City Corporation in collaboration with HDFC Bank. 

3. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations celebrate Teachers’ Day. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will preside over the celebration in Mangaluru while Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna will preside over the celebration in Udupi. 

