Top news developments in Karnataka on September 5, 2022

The Gauri Memorial Trust is organising the Gauri Memorial Lecture on September 5, 2022, the fifth year anniversary of the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

1. The Gauri Memorial Trust as part of the Fifth Gauri Memorial Day is organising the Gauri Memorial Lecture on Monday. The lecture will be delivered by well-known film actor Prakash Rai, fact-checked and journalist Mohammed Zubair from Alt News and noted writer and activist Arundathi Roy. During the event, a campaign for withdrawing false charges against Teesta Setalvad and Prof. Ganesh Devy will also be launched. The programme will be held at Scouts and Guides Auditorium, next to Maharani’s College for Women, Palace Road from 5 p.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The Confederation of Indian Industry, ISRO, In-Space, NSIL are jointly organising the 7th Bengaluru Space Expo 2022, Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Tumakuru Road at 9.45 a.m.

3. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, several organisations and institutions, including government departments, have organised programmes and events to be held at different venues across Bengaluru.

The Department of School Education, Literacy and Comprehensive Education Karnataka are jointly organising a State-level Teachers’ Day and state award presentation ceremony. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr. K. Sudhakar will be the chief guest at a programme organised by Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences at Dhanwantri Hall, RGUHS premises, 10.30 a.m.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the Teachers’ Day programme organised by Department of Higher Education And Technical Education at Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, 11 a.m.

Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor of Bengaluru City University will be the chief guest at the Bengaluru City University’s Teachers’ Day event to be held in Dr.C.V. Raman Hall, Central College campus, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi at 11 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti will stage a protest demanding internal reservation among SC communities in Belagavi.

2. Ballari Lok Sabha member Y. Devendrappa to preside over District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at 11 a.m.

3. Best Teacher awards to be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day in Kalaburagi and Ballari.

4. As the police custody of Murugha Sharanaru ends today, the Court is likely to hear the bail plea of the seer on health grounds.

From South Karnataka

1. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to arrive in Mysuru today on a three-day visit. He is set to hold a meeting with present and past MLAs on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra; NIMHANS Director Pratima Murthy to speak on “Achieving Success” at Teachers’ Day programme organised by University of Mysore at Vijnan Bhavan in Manasagangothri in Mysuru.

2. Teachers Day celebrations and distribution of district level awards to outstanding teachers.

3. A “tent school” will be inaugurated to ensure that children of mahouts who are camping in Mysuru for Dasara, do not lose out on their classes.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister for Backward Classes and Social Welfare, will inaugurate Koti Chennaya Defence Training School established by the Backward Classes Welfare Department in Udupi at 2.30 pm. This school prepares youth to face interviews, written tests and other processes to join Agnipath scheme.

2. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada V Sunil Kumar to inaugurate Dakshina Kannada district level Teachers’ Day at Vivekananda English Medium School, Puttur at 10 a.m.

3. S Angara, Minister in-charge of Udupi will inaugurate Udupi District level Teachers’ Day at the office of Deputy Commissioner at 2.30 p.m.