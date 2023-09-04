September 04, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

1. Cabinet sub-committee meet is expected to discuss declaring drought in specific taluks that are facing severe rain deficit. With August running dry, water availability for drinking and agriculture has been poor so far in Karnataka.

2. THTalksBengaluru series of The Hindu today features Energy Minister K.J. George, at 4 p.m. Readers can send in questions related to power sector.

3. Personal2Public Campaign to release Bengaluru Commuter Survey findings.

4. Department of Electronics, IT, BT, GoK and Software Technology Parks of India will jointly hold a curtain-raiser for the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Minister for IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon, B.V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, and Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT&BT, and ST, will be at the event at Tamarind Hall, Taj West End, Race Course Road, 12 noon

From south Karnataka

1. Central Silk Board Director Dr. C. Meenakshi to inaugurate a month-long training programme in Sericulture and Silk Industry for overseas trainees for introduction of sericulture in Third World countries at CSRTI premises.

2. Farmers representing Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Associations to stage a protest outside the office of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha opposing release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

3. Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Shivaraj S. Thangadagi to hold Mysuru divisional level meeting of officials.

From coastal Karnataka

Senior actor Anantnag to speak at inauguration of Anirvedha resource centre for psychological well-being of the Anirvedha Foundation, a non-government organization, in Mangaluru, 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Lok Sabha member from Ballari Y. Devendrappa to hold DISHA meeting at zilla panchayat conference in Ballari.

2. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to visit Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences and VTU Skill Development Centre and Government Engineering College in Koppal.

3. MLA Prakash Koliwad takes up initiative for cloud-seeding in Ranebennur. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Shivanand Patil, H.K. Patil to inaugurate it in Hubballi at 2 p.m.

4. After a TV series, now a book on Abdul Kareem Telgi is in the offing. Jayant Tinaikar, who claims to have exposed the stamp paper scam, is writing a book on the scam.

