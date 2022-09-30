Top news developments in Karnataka on September 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar along with other party members at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district as the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka today. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its Karnataka today. He has arrived at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district early this morning and he will tour in Karnataka over the next 21 days. The yatra will traverse across seven districts, covering a distance of about 500 km, cutting through Old Mysore region, Central Karnataka, and parts of Kalyana Karnataka regions.

2. As the nomination process for election for the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president is set to close later today, Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, former MP from Kalaburagi in Karnataka and one of the senior most Congress leaders from the State, is emerging as a frontrunner.

3. BMS Educational Trust is inaugurating Department of Machine Learning and B.S. Narayan Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Air Vice Marshall Dr. Devesh Vatsa, Commandant, Software Development Institute, Indian Air Force, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest at the event that will be held on BMS College of Engineering premises., 11 a.m.

4. Valedictory and prize distribution ceremony of the 35th All India Volleyball tournament organised by Karnataka Postal Circle. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Shalini Rajanish, will be the chief guest. Former Hockey player M P Ganesh and volleyball player Nagaraj Hegde are participating. Chief Postmaster General Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar, will preside over the programme that will be held at Kanteerava Stadium from 4 p.m. onwards.

5. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board is holding a phone-in programme from 9 a.m. onwards in which BWSSB Chairman N. Jayaram will hear the grievance of citizens. Citizens can call 080-22945119 to share their issue related to water and sanitation.

From South Karnataka

1. Dasara-related events continue on day five of the festivities. Inauguration of Dasara adventure sports is slated for today at Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

1. Name board of Channabasava Sagar (Unakal Lake) in Hubballi was found damaged by miscreants; community members have sought action.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation Council will hold its general meeting at 11 am. Mayor Jayananda Anchan will preside over.

2. Shobha Karandlaje, Member of Parliament, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, will lay the foundation stone for developing Hebri-Parkala and Udupi-Malpe national Highway as four lane highway. It will be laid at Perdoor near Udupi.