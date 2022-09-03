Top news developments in Karnataka on September 3, 2022

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, prime accused in the alleged sexual harassment of minor girls at the Brihan Murugha Mutt, being being brought on a wheelchair to the district court in Chitradurga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. After heavy rains, flooding and all the woes they brought to citizens, Bengaluru civic body has begun clearing encroachments on rajakaluves. Unbridled constructions along the rajakaluves, which have blocked drainage systems, is one of the main reasons for flooding in many areas in Bengaluru.

2. A day after being remanded in police custody, head of Bruhan Murugha mutt in Chitradurga, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, is expected to move for bail today. The head of the influential Lingayat mutt in central Karnataka is facing charge of sexual harassment of two minor girls who studied in hostel run by mutt.

3. The High Court of Karnataka is set to pass verdict on plea of Common Entrance Test repeaters. The petitions was filed by a group of students questioning the non-consideration of the marks awarded to them in the 2021 pre-university course while allotting ranks for CET-2022.

4. Karnataka State Law University, Navanagar, Hubballi, in association with Vivekananda College of Law is organising a career guidance workshop for the final year students of law colleges of Bengaluru zone - II. The workshop will be inaugurated by Jayaram Rajpura, BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance), and Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka. Career guidance and counselling by Dr. Yashomathi Ghosh, Associate Professor and Placement Officer, NLSIU. The workshop will be held on the college premises in Maruthi Extension, Gayathrinagar, 10 a.m. onwards.

5. New Wave Publication is launching 'Minds Matter: Methods to rewire your teen's mental health' by Meera Satyamurthy. The book launch programme will be held at Vasavi Vidyanikethan Trust, Vani Vilas Road, at 6 p.m.

6. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising an exhibition of cartoons by award winning Italian cartoonist Marco De Angelis from Saturday. It will be held at the Indian Cartoon Art Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. till September 24 (except Sundays).

7. Fidelitus Gallery will be presenting an exhibition of paintings by Kotegadde S. Ravi titled “Mystic Journey.” It will commence on Saturday and will be on till September 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fidelitus Gallery, Brigade Software Park, No. 24, 27th Cross, Banashankari 2nd Stage.

From South Karnataka

1. Peace march in Shivamogga today in the light of recent communal disturbances. Hundreds of people expected to take part.

2. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to inaugurate the first Sainik School in Mysuru district at Sargur.

3. Dasara Executive Committee meeting with potential sponsors to raise funds from private players for Dasara.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalyana Karnataka Kannadapara Sanghatanegala Okkuta will give details at Kalaburagi about KK Liberation Day celebrations.

2. Progressive and Dalit organisations continue protests in various parts of North Karnataka demanding stringent action against Murugha Mutt seer accused of sexual harassment of minors.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Residents who have suffered on account of digging for GAIL gas pipeline laying in Mangaluru have called a press meet to give details of the conditions they face.