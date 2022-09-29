Top news developments in Karnataka on September 29, 2022

All top Congress leaders of Karnataka are reaching Gudlupet town, ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Karnataka from there on Friday. File Photo | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

1. A day after Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned by Ministry for Home Affairs, police are expected to search and seal their offices in Karnataka. More arrests will likely follow.

2. All top Congress leaders of Karnataka are reaching Gudlupet town today, ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Karnataka from there on Friday.

3. Karnataka Samskrit University, with the Directorate of Samskrit Education, is holding Samskrit Week Celebrations-2022. Higher Education Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N. who is also the pro chancellor of KSU, will preside over the event that will be held at Gayana Samaj premises on K.R. Road, from 4 p.m. onwards.

4. The National Press Council of India is presenting National Teachers Awards for 2022. Higher Education Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N. and former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde will be participating at the event to be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road from 4 p.m. onwards.

5. Centre for Educational and Social Studies is organising a National seminar on NEP - Scope and Challenges for Transforming Higher Education. The seminar will be held at Ramaiah Polytechnic College, Mathikere, from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. A flute recital by B.K. Ananth Ram, supported by Srikanth Radhakrishnan on violin, R. Ramanath on mridanga, Sachin D on ghata and Chidananda on morzing will be held at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple premises, Jai Munirao Circle, 9th Cross, Rajaji Nagar Industrial Area, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Day four of Mysuru Dasara will see inauguration of Grameena and Women’s Dasara, Dasara Heritage Cycle Tour. IT/BT Minister Ashwath Narayan to inaugurate Digitisation of Manuscripts’ Project at Oriental Research Institute.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangalore University to observe its 43rd foundation day today at 2.30 pm. Various achievers of the university including teachers and students to be felicitated.

2. Noted cardiologists of Mangaluru, including Padmanabha Kamath, Head, Department of Cadiology, Kasturba Medical College, who is founder of Cardiology at Doorsteps, to address media for World Heart Day, 3.30 pm

From North Karnataka

1. Farmers are a worried lot as cotton leaves turn red in Yadgir district.

2. Walkathon and free cardiovascular screening in Kalaburagi to mark the World Heart Day.

3. Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission chairman M. Shivanna Kote to meet Safai Karmacharies and redress their grievances in Kalaburagi.

4. Central experts committee on Hubballi Ankola railway project to hold meeting with stakeholders in Dharwad at 10.30 am.