Top news developments in Karnataka on September 28, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Visitors take pictures of Neelakurinji flowers ( strobilanthes kunthiana ), which bloom once in 12 years, at Seethalayyana Giri Hill range, in the Western Ghats of Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka. Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, is celebrating World Tourism Day on the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. With Popular Front of India (PFI) and eight frontal organisations, including Campus Front of India, banned for five years by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the response and impact in Karnataka, which has a sizable presence of its members, is to be watched for. PFI has called for a protest today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said PFI was linked to several disruptive activities in Karnataka that the ban was sought by many political parties and civil society groups.

2. All India Lawyer's Association for Justice is organising a national day of protest demanding that all political prisoners be freed, UAPA, NSA and all state-security laws be scrapped, and immediate medical care given to all political prisoners. The protest will be held at Freedom Park from 4 p.m.

3. President Draupadi Murmu left for Delhi after a three-day visit to Karnataka. She participated in several programmes, including inauguration of Mysuru Dasara.

4. With two days left for Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, to enter Karnataka, Yogendra Yadav, political analyst and founder of Swaraj India, is today giving out details on participation of various civil society groups in the yatra. Congress, meanwhile, is setting the stage for the yatra.

5. Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, is celebrating World Tourism Day on the theme 'Rethinking Tourism', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha at 12.30 p.m.

6. World Rabies Day by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, in association with Karnataka Veterinary Medical Council and University of Veterinary and Fishery Sciences, Bidar, will be held on Karnataka Veterinary Medical Council premises in Hebbal from 10 a.m. onwards.

7. NASSCOM Foundation, in association with DXC Technology, is launching resource centres for digital literacy and e-governance across 20 aspirational districts of India and digital skill building initiative for the youth. Nidhi Bhasin, CEO of NASSCOM Foundation, and Nachiket Sukhtankar, Managing Director of DXC Technology, will be participating. The event will be held at Conrad, Ulsoor, next to gurudwara, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8. Government of Odisha, in association FICCI, is organising Odisha investors’ meet in which Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and senior officials of the Odisha government will participate. The programme will be held at Taj West End, Race Course Road, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Yuva Dasara programmes featuring music concerts and other entertainment programmes aimed at the youth will be inaugurated by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar at Maharaja’s College ground today.

2. Srirangapatna Dasara is to be inaugurated today.

3. JSS Mahavidyapeetha to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with Dassault Systems for establishing Electric Vehicle Mobility Centre for Excellence and Innovation at JSS technical institutions in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Noida.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Udupi district administration uses bloggers/vloggers having highest followers to promote tourist places. It took about 15 of them from different States on tour in the district for two days to record and publicise the places. The tour ends today.

2. Tannirbavi and Idya beaches in Mangaluru will be promoted to get Blue Flag certification. In addition, an island near Tannirbavi will be promoted as a tourist spot, says Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty.

From north Karnataka

1. Congress launches online campaign ‘PayMayor’ alleging corruption in the President’s civic honour event held recently at Hubballi.

2. BJP rally in Gokak at 1 p.m. State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi will participate.