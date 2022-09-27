Top news developments in Karnataka on September 27, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the new campus of IIIT Dharwad on September 26, 2022.

1. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated HAL’s Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) in Bengaluru today. The facility will cater to entire rocket engine manufacturing under one roof for ISRO.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate St Joseph’s University. The institution was granted university status in July under the Rashtriya Uchchathar Shiksha Abhiyan scheme.

3. President Droupadi Murmu will be given a civic reception in the evening.

4. Congress is making preparations for the last leg of the Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi, which enters Karnataka on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Center for Management Studies, Jain Deemed to be University, is organising a two-day conference on Ethics in Research and Principles of Ethical Journalism and its impact on society. Dr. P.S. Harsha, Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka, will be the chief guest. Keynote address will be delivered by T.R. Gopalkrishnan, Consulting Editor, Citizen Mattes and former editor, The Week. The conference will be held at CMS premises, No. 133, Lalbagh Main Road, from 9.30 a.m. onwards

6. Nightingales Medical Trust is launching DemClinic, a continuum of care for dementia. Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Nightingales Centre for Ageing and Alzheimer's, 8P6, 3rd A Cross, Kasturinagar, Banaswadi from 11 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Day 2 of Mysore Dasara: Inauguration of Yuva Dasara; inauguration of exhibition of products by women entrepreneurs; seminar as part of Industrial Dasara, cultural events at different venues across Mysuru.

2. World Tourism Day at KRS backwaters on the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’

3. Mandya district administration and in-charge minister Gopalaiah to review preparations for Maha Kumbha Mela at Triveni Sangama in K.R. Pet to be held in October.

Dasara celebrations in Mangaluru inaugurated The grand Dasara celebrations (Mangaluru Dasara) at Kudroli Sri Gokarnatha temple in Mangaluru were inaugurated on September 26, 2022. | Video Credit: Manjunath H S

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangalore University to hold its academic council meeting today. Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya will preside over the meeting, which is likely to take a decision on the future course of action to be taken as Karnataka State Higher Education Council has not included the regional history of coastal Karnataka and Kodagu in the syllabus meant for third semester BA students under the New Education Policy 2020. A paper on regional history will be compulsory for the students who will study it in the academic year 2023-24.

2. Dakshina Kannada district administration will observe international tourism day at Tannirbavi beach in Mangaluru, where the foundation stone for developing the beach as a Blue Flag beach will be laid in the presence of Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and senior officials. A motor bike rally from Manipal to Malpe beach in Udupi will be organised to observe International Tourism Day.

From north Karnataka

1. Justice Nagamohan Das to address farmers at Karnataka Pranta Raita Sangha's district conference in Kalaburagi.

2. Bidar Bicycle Tour to be organised in Bidar to mark World Tourism Day.