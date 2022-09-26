Top news developments in Karnataka on September 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Mysuru palace will take centrestage for the next 10 days during the Dasara celebrations starting September 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. The 10-day Dasara festivities, called Nada Habba in Karnataka, gets off to a colourful start in Mysuru. For the first time, President of India Draupadi Murmu is inaugurating the festival atop Chamundi Hills. The event at Mysuru is back to its old glory after a gap of two years, owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

2. President of India Droupadi Murmu to receive civic honour in Hubballi at 12 noon. At 3 p.m. she is set to inaugurate new campus of IIIT Dharwad.

3. Sreemanth Illal, the Circle Inspector of Police who was assaulted by a gang of ganja smugglers and seriously injured, to be shifted from Kalaburagi hospital to Bengaluru hospital in an air ambulance. He was attacked while raiding a ganja field along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

4. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and former Union Minister S.M. Krishna’s health is stable. He has been hospitalised following respiratory issues.

5. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, is organising the 11th Prof. Satish Dhawan Commemoration lecture, to be delivered by Dr. B.N. Suresh, former Director, VSSC, Hon. Distinguished Professor, ISRO. The programme will be held at the Institution of Engineers, No. 3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, from 6 p.m. onwards.

6. Datar Institute of Performing Arts will present Mohini Attam and Bharatanatya, directed by Kalamandali, Sri Gayathri Ranga Mandira, on Sri Mahayaga Kshetra Sri Gayathri temple premises, Yeshwantpur Circle, 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president D K Shivakumar to arrive in Mysuru to inspect the places in Gundlupet, Nanjangud and Mysuru to be covered in party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra.

2. Medical Superintendent of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardio Vascular Sciences in Mysuru Dr. Sadananda inaugurates a two-day-long open day at CFTRI

From north Karnataka

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti leader Arjun Bhadre to speak on the controversial issue of Beda Jangama certificates at Kalaburagi.

From coastal Karnataka

1. All fish meal producers of India have come together and formed an association – Indian Marine Ingredients Association. They will hold the first meeting of stakeholders in Mangaluru at 3 pm.

2. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath flags off KSRTC’s Dasara temple tour package, which covers nine temples in and around Mangaluru.

3. Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, Chairman, Karnataka Coastal Development Authority, holds a consultative meeting on implementing Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Scheme.