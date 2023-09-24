Top news developments in Karnataka on September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

1. Nadoja Dr. G. Narayana Centenary Celebrations Committee is holding the valedictory of centenary celebrations today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Department, Ramalinga Reddy releases books titled ‘Aksharava Neevu Kaliyiri and G. Narayana Chitrasamputa‘. Former Minister Leeladevi R. Prasad and Vijayanagar MLA, M. Krishnappa will participate as chief guests. The programme will be held between 9.30 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road.

2. Munnade, Sadhana and Samruddhi are jointly organising a garment workers‘ convention today. Minister for Labour, Santosh Lad, inaugurates. Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan will participate as chief guests. The convention will be held at Devaraj Urs Bhavan in Vasant Nagar, at 10 a.m.

3. The Mythic Society is organising a lecture programme on the Education System as reflected in North Indian Epigraphs (3rd c BC to 12th c CE) by Dr. T.S. Ravishankar, former Director (Epigraphy), ASI Mysore and a talk on Freedom Struggle in Coastal areas by Srikant Shetty, thinker and journalist. Centenary Auditorium, Mythic Society premises, Nrupathunga Road, from 11 a.m.

4. The Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous is organizing the 59th Anniversary celebrations of Karnataka. Dr. Manasa S, Consultant Psychiatrist Victoria Hospital, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held in Mother Veronica Hall, Carmel Convent, Bannerghatta Road, 4th T Block East, Tilak Nagar, Jayanagar.

5. Bharatiya Vidya Bhvan and Vinayaka Gokak Vangmaya Trust are jointly organising Prof. V.K. Gokak award presentation programme. Prof. V.K. Gokak award will be presented to Chiranjiv Singh, former Ambassador, UNESCO, by former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, and former Karnataka Lokayukta, N. Santosh Hegde. Felicitation address will be delivered by Journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju. The event will be held in K.R.G. Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Race Course Road, at 11 a.m.

6. Sakuraa India Foundation will present Japan on Canvas - a painting competition for school children, and the Royal Echo Band of Japanese will render Kannada songs. The event will be held at Yuvaka Sangha, Yuvapatha, No. 4, 32nd Cross, 11th Main, Jayanagar 4th Block, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7. As part of the Ganesha Utsava organised by the Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, there will be Bhakthi Sangeeth by Sharreth and troupe today. The programme will be held at Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapuram from 7 p.m.

8. Pravara Theatre will present a Kannada comedy play ‘Beg Borrow aliya’. The event will be held at K.H. Kala Soudha, Hanumanthanagara, at 7 p.m.

From North Karnataka

B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment & Sports and Tribal Welfare, to distribute equipment to disabled persons in Ballari.

JD (S) MLA Sharanagowda Kandkur raises a banner of revolt in Yadgir opposing party’s alliance with BJP.

Environmentalists of the Lt General Sardeshpande Memorial Trust and Western Ghats Study Centre to launch Malaprabha Utsav at Kanakumbi, the origin of the Malaprabha river, in Belagavi district today

From South Karnataka

Mysuru Schools of Life Sciences and Department of Microbiology, JSS Academy of Higher Education is conducting a walkathon to create awareness on resistance to antibiotics.

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing will conduct a workshop on basic sign language for postmen

From Coastal Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will distribute physical aids and assisted living devices to senior citizens under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana at a function in the office of Deputy Commissioner in Udupi, at 11 a.m.; Earlier, she will inaugurate ‘Namma Mannu Namma Desha’ programme at Kadiyali Mahishamardini Temple in Udupi.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia will deliver a lecture on ‘new challenges for our development in the next 25 years’ under Tallur lecture series at Udupi Town Hall, 3 p.m.