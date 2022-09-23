Top news developments in Karnataka on September 23, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Mysore Lancers Heritage Foundation organised the 104th Haifa Day celebration at J.C. Nagar in Bengaluru on September 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Today is the last day of the ongoing Legislature session. Janata Dal Secular, which started a dharna in the Assembly over alleged transfer of a trust with property worth crores to private hands, allegedly facilitated by Minister Ashwath Narayan, will resume the protest. The controversial wakf properties report also to be tabled.

2. High Court of Karnataka will continue hearing the CET repeaters case today. A committee of experts on Thursday suggested deduction of an average five to seven marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics for ‘normalisation’ of marks of the students, who passed II PU in 2021, to consider even their II PU marks along with the CET 2022 marks in the ratio of 50:50 for allotting CET ranks as was done in the case of students who passed II PU in 2022.

3. Mysore lancers Heritage Foundation organised 104th Haifa Day celebration at J.C. Nagar in Bengaluru.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today held a breakfast meeting with pourakarmikas of Bengaluru and heard their grievances.

5. The University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology (TDU), Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education, Government of India, are jointly organising national conference on ‘Vision Ayurveda’. Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and Darshan Shankar, Vice Chancellor of TDU, and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar from the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, are participating as guests. The event will be held at TDU premises, Jarakabande Kaval, Yelahanka from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Aweksha, a charitable women’s trust, is holding a candle light vigil on the playground near the hockey stadium in solidarity with two Dalit sisters who were allegedly raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, from 5.45 pm to 6.45 pm.

7. National Institute of Fashion Technology is holding its convocation ceremony. Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot will be participating as the chief guest. Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darhana Jardosh will be at the event as the guest of honour. The event will be held at NIFT premises, in HSR Layout from 4 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Shivamogga police to share details today regarding recent arrests on the charge of terror links.

2. University of Mysore Academic Council meeting.

3. Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences to organise public awareness rally on suicide prevention.

4. Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Mysuru chapter to celebrate World Pharmacists Day.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada police to conduct a meeting of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people in Mangaluru to address their grievances, at 11 am.

2. Udupi City Municipality to celebrate Pourakarmika Day at Udupi Town Hall. President of the panchayat Sumitrya Nayak presides.

3. Kannada and Culture Department to host various cultural programmes at Janapara Utsava at Alevoor in Udupi today

From north Karnataka

1. Rumour about suspected child thieves created tension in Yadgir city

2. There is dispute over the venue of civic honour being offered to President Draupadi Murmu during her visit to Hubballi. Activists say the proposed venue, Karnataka Gymkhana Ground, is disputed, while district administration denies.