Top news developments in Karnataka on September 22, 2022

Police personnel closed vehicular movement at Nellikai Road during the searches conducted by NIA sleuths at the offices of Popular Front of India and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India on September 22, 2022 in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

1. As part of nation-wide crackdown, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a massive search operation against state and district level leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karnataka as well. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the investigation is the first step to ban the PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Meanwhile, PFI members staged a protest outside the apartment in Richmond Road in Bengaluru where raids were conducted and shouted “Go back NIA” slogans. NIA also searched PFI office at Frazer Town amidst tight security in Bengaluru. Searches on in Mangaluru too.

2. Following “PayCM” campaign launched by Karnataka Congress, in connection with the corruption allegations, Bengaluru police have detained and are questioning some Congress workers and social media cell office-bearers.

3. Legislature session expected to be noisy today as well, with an old report on encroachment of Wakf properties and irregularities in Wakf-run institution expected to be tabled. Government’s crackdown on PayCM campaign is also expected to be raised by the Congress.

4. CII Karnataka is organising the 3rd edition of the annual flagship electric vehicle conference "Electric Vehicles: Propellers of Sustainable Mobility for the Future". Randheer Singh, Director, Electric Mobility, and senior team member for advanced chemistry cells programme, NITI Aayog, will address the inaugural ceremony. The conference is chaired by Venu Nuguri, convenor, CII Karnataka energy & infrastructure panel, & Managing Director & CEO, Hitachi Energy in India. It will be held at Taj West End, 10 a.m. onwards.

5. All India Unemployed Youth Struggle Committee is holding State-level unemployed youth convention. Former judge of Supreme Court and former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde inaugurates, writer Mangaluru Vijaya is chief guest. The convention will be held at Kondajji Basappa Scouts and Guides Auditorium, Palace Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

6. Airbus Take Off 2022 event will be addressed by Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology - Biotechnology, Science and Technology and Higher Education at Ritz Carlton, 4.30 p.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. More buses to ply on Bengaluru route from Mysuru to ease the rush of travellers during the Dasara season which has set in.

2. Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to conduct a public hearing in Madikeri on establishing a solid waste management and treatment plant facility in the taluk.

3. Minister for Urban Development to visit Mysuru to participate in Modi Yuga Utsav and distribution of amenities to various beneficiaries.

4. A seminar on global education and indigenous knowledge system to be held by Dhwaja Satyagraha Samithi at Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Vijayakumar Tegalatippi to share details about nine-day Nada Habba to be celebrated in Kalaburagi.

2. Karnataka Kumbara Yuva Sena leaders at Kalaburagi to share details about their proposed Madike Chalavali (pot agitation) to press for their demands.

3. Following the disturbance in Chandigarh women’s hostel, police begin an awareness creation drive among hostel wardens. A meeting called at police headquarters in Belagavi at 10.30 am..

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Lead Bank conducts District Level Consultative Committee and District Level Review Committee meeting for banking development in Dakshina Kannada.

2. National Institute of Technology — Karnataka, Mangaluru to initiate a project of deriving hydrogen, the future energy, from biogass. It intends to develop Steam Biogas Reformer that can be shifted from one place to another, like a mobile generator set, to extract hydrogen from biogas plants. The institute is now looking for funding as the pilot project of developing SBR will cost ₹ two crore. Hydrogen can be used as fuel cell by transport sector, for power generation and industrial purpose.