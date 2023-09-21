September 21, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

1. Supreme Court will hear plea related to Cauvery water dispute today. Yesterday, Karnataka government filed a petition seeking a stay on the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu until September 27. Early today morning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Law Minister H.K. Patil and MPs from Karnataka met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to seek Centre’s intervention.

2. JD(S) leader and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to be in New Delhi today to meet BJP central leadership to discuss the possible alliance between the two parties in Karnataka for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While an alliance has been openly admitted to by both parties, seat sharing formula is yet to be worked out.

3. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and Dementia India Alliance, in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, is observing World Alzheimer’s Day today. Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao will be the chief guest and will also declare dementia as a Public Health Priority. The programme will be held in Hall-B, NIMHANS Convention Centre, opposite Lakkasandra bus stop, Hosur Road, at 11 a.m.

4. After death of leopard cubs and 15 deer at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to visit the park to review the situation.

From north Karnataka

1. Heavy police deployment in Hubballi as the immersion procession of Ganesh idol, installed in Idgah Maidan, was set to begin in the morning.

2. Farmers’ associations to stage a protest in Belagavi today to demand immediate drought relief measures.

3. Yadgir district In-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will inaugurate the birth anniversary programme of Sir M. Visvesvaraya in Shahapur.

From south Karnataka

1.. Interaction of MSMEs and members of Mysore Industries’ Association with representatives of United Nations Industrial Development Organization on UNIDO-funded MSME Ministry-assisted projects in Mysuru.

2. Farmers of Cauvery basin continue protest over water release to Tamil Nadu.

From coastal Karnataka

1. M. S. Ramachandra Rao, head, Nanostructured Systems and Advanced Materials, Materials Science Research Centre, IIT, Chennai inaugurates a three-day conference on physics of materials and nanotechnology – 2023 at Mangalore University, Jayaraj Amin, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, presides.

2. K. Anand, CEO, Daskhina Kannada zilla panchayat, holds district water and sanitation committee meeting.

3. Patrons and passenger associations in coastal Karnataka decry Railway Ministry’s proposed move to extend train No. 16511/512 Bengaluru-Kannur via Mangaluru Central Express to Kozhikode, saying the extension will reduce berth availability for passengers bound for Mangaluru.

