September 20, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

1. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is chairing in New Delhi a meeting of MPs and Union Ministers of Karnataka, legal experts and key officials on the Cauvery dispute, State projects pending before the Central government and drought relief issues. He is accompanied by Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka representative in Delhi T.B. Jayachandra, among others. This follows Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing Karnataka to continue releasing water at the rate of 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, amidst drought in the State. Karnataka has decided to approach the Supreme Court.

2. Several progressive organisations are coming together today to demand a thorough probe into the BJP ticket fraud case in which Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura and her associates allegedly cheated businessman Govind Babu Poojary of ₹5 crore after promising to deliver a BJP ticket to contest the Assembly polls. Seven people have so far been arrested.

3. Horatada Hakkigaagi Janandolana will step up demand that the government withdraw order restricting protests to Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

4. The valedictory of 8th Asian PGPR conference on “Beneficial Microbes for Plant Health Management”, organized by the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, will be held today. Dr. S.C. Dubey, Assistant Director General, (Plant Protection and Biosafety), ICAR, New Delhi, and Prof. M.S. Reddy, founder and Chairman, Asian PGPR Society for Sustainable Agriculture, Auburn University, USA, will be the chief guests. The programme will be held at Royal Orchid Resort and Convention Center, at 7 p.m.

5. A two-day national conference on scientific writing for Unani teachers, organized by National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), started in Bengaluru today. Leelavathy K., Commissioner, Department of Ayush, Government of Karnataka, presided over the programme. Dr. Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, was the chief guest. Dr. M.A. Qasmi, Adviser (Unani), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, and Dr. Asima Banu, Principal, BMCRI, Bengaluru, were guests of eminence. The programme was held on NIUM premises, at 9.30 a.m.

6. The 42nd Ganeshothsava 2023, organized by Sri Vinayaka Mitra Mandali, will feature orchestra by Anuradha Bhat and Kambada Rangiah today. The programme will be held on the mandali’s premises on 1st A Main Road, Sri Vinayaka Mitra Mandali Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, from 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. As voices are being heard in some quarters to scale down the famed Mysuru Dasara in view of the drought, stakeholders question the move on the ground that tourism sustains more than a lakh persons, and scaling down will harm the economy.

2. Silk Day and Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute is being held today in Mysuru.

3. Pension Adalat by the Mysuru division of South Western Railway is scheduled today.

From coastal Karnataka

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is in Mangaluru today. He will attend Beach Festival and Mangaluru Triathlon meeting; accompanied by Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa. He will be at inauguration of Kudmul Ranga Rao hostel. He is set to review projects of urban local bodies. He will take part in Nipha control meeting, at DC office, 5 p.m., after visit to Wenlock Hospital.

From north Karnataka

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar to chair meeting of Malaprabha irrigation consultative committee in Belagavi DC office at 3 p.m.