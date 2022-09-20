Top news developments in Karnataka on September 20, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress legislators making a point during Legilative Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. The ongoing legislature session, in its second week, is witnessing the ruling BJP trying to turn the tables on Congress with regard to allegations of lake encroachment, corruption and other issues. Yesterday the government announced a probe into lake encroachments that will look into the tenure of previous regimes as well. The government is expected to table an old report on wakf land encroachments in the past over this week.

2. Azim Premji University is launching ‘Anuvada Sampada’, a repository of translations of academic resources, today. It is a free, open-access online repository of academic resources in Indian languages which aims to support students and teachers engage more deeply with concepts and ideas.

3. Department of Labour is launching a new software and a free bus pass distribution scheme for construction workers. It is today also distributing merit awards to construction workers’ children. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event that will be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, at 5 p.m.

4. India Didactics Association and Department of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, will give details on Asian Summit on Education and Skilling between September 20 and 23. Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Education World Forum Director Domnic Savage, and India Didactics Association CEO Aditya Gupta will spell out event details today.

From South Karnataka

1. A two-day programme on archery and fencing to kick off at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagar as part of Dasara sports meet for Mysuru division on Tuesday.

2. A Mental Health improvement programme has been organised at the district jail in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner issues order prohibiting four right-wing activists including Pramod Mutalik and Chaitra Kundapur from delivering any speech at Jewargi today and tomorrow in view of scheduled Ganesh idol immersion procession in the town.

2. Belagavi police launch an initiative to connect citizens and ward patrol officers. They will be connected through social media and will regularly organise offline meetings.

3. Panchamasali sect’s seer to lead one-day dharna before CM’s residence in Shiggaon in Haveri district today. He says the community will not agree to another extension of deadline on their demand for 2-A reservation.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation to hold workshop on improving solid waste management, preparing action plan or detailed project report.

2. Silent protest by minority wing of Congress in front of Town Hall against discrimination by government in the investigation into three recent murders in the district in communal disturbances.