September 02, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

1. India’s first solar observatory mission, named Aditya-L1, will be launched onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.50 am on September 2. On September 1, Bengaluru-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced the 23-hour 40-minute countdown for the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission.

2. Farmers in the Cauvery basin area continue their protest against Karnataka releasing water to Tamil Nadu even as they claim to be suffering crop loss due to deficit monsoon. Karnataka has been releasing 5,000 cusecs of water per day as per the Supreme Court direction.

3. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is bracing for more rains in the City, even as Friday saw a lull in rain after downpour on Thursday night. More rains are predicted in the city.

4. Karnataka Prathibha Academy presented Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Awards today. Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil inaugurated the ceremony. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao released a book on the occasion, at Town Hall.

5. 1M1B Future Tech is organizing influencers’ round table on “Empowering Youth: AI and Green Skills for a Sustainable Future.” Karti P. Chidambaram, MP, Prof. M.V. Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairman, State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka, and Joyeeta Das, IMB, Lead and Strategist Global Education and Workforce Development, will be guests of honour. The programme will be held in Oak Banquet Hall, The Park, 14/7, M.G. Road, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

6. The valedictory of the 36th national convention of aerospace engineers and national seminar on “Space Boundless Opportunities - Transforming Lives” organized by The Institution of Engineers will be held today. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, is the chief guest. The programme will be held on IEI-Karnataka Centre’s premises, at No. 3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 4.30 p.m

7. Chitra Samudaya will present a webinar series titled ‘Mrinal Sen’s contribution to art of cinema’, to mark the centenary year of the renowned Indian film director. The inaugural lecture will be delivered by renowned contemporary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at 5.30 p.m. Zoom meeting ID: 86491607070, pass code 590016.

8. Narayana Nethralaya is organizing a Run for Sight, a midnight run, to promote eye donations. Major General Ravi Murugan, AVSM, GOC, K&K Sub Area, is the chief guest. The run will be flagged off from Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute Stadium, Gate No. 5, Cubbon Road, at 11.59 p.m.

9. Bangalore Kidney Foundation is organizing 18th Dhwani Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur Music Festival, a two-day programme from today. The inaugural day’s programme features shehnai by Sanjeev Shankar and Ashwani Shankar, from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.; Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur Memorial award will be presented to Padma Talwalkar for her contribution to Hindustani classical music, 6.40 p.m.; vocal by Padma Talwalkar and party will be from 7.35 p.m. to 9.05 p.m. At JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar 8th Block.

10. Frozen Memories, a photography exhibition organized by Photo Journalist Association, Bengaluru, will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to interact with NHAI officials on the proposed widening and upgradation of Mysuru-T. Narsipura Road.

2. Mysuru DC K.V. Rajendra to inaugurate 45-day coaching camp conducted by KSOU Competitive Exams Cell, to help aspirants crack recruitment tests.

From coastal Karnataka

Work on construction of two new platforms at Mangaluru Central reaches final stage with Railways gears up to install signal and telecommunications network for PFs 4 & 5 from September 4 to 9.

From north Karnataka

B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare, to meet Ballari City Corporation officials.

