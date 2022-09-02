Top news developments in Karnataka on September 2, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arriving at the Mangaluru International Airport on Friday to attend the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Goldfinch City grounds, Bangra Kuluru in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. Head of Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls and sent to judicial custody, was taken to the district hospital in Chitradurga in central Karnataka on Friday morning after developing some health complications in jail. The head of the powerful Lingayat mutt, facing charges under POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was arrested late on Thursday night. Dalit, women and other organisations are holding a protest today in connection with the case, at Freedom Park from 10.30 a.m. onwards, demanding justice to the girls.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka this evening to inaugurate or lay foundation stone for a slew of projects worth about ₹ 3,800 crore. Beneficiaries of various State and Central schemes are set to be ferried to the event venue in about 2,000 special buses. Though there are no party programmes, the arrival of the Prime Minister is expected to infuse confidence in the party cadre, who have in the recent past have been vociferous in expressing unhappiness with the government.

3. Jain Deemed to be University, Centre for Management Studies, is organising a two-day international conference on innovative practices for sustainable development. It will be held at the Centre's premises on Lalbagh Road from 9.30 a.m. onwards. Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director of Strategy at Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore, will be the chief guest. Keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Amitabh Anand, Associate Professor, Excelia Business School, France.

4. Pampa Samskrutika mattu Saamajika Kendra in association with L. Krishnappa felicitation committee is organising a programme to release Krishna Garudi, a felicitation volume and felicitation programme of theatre personality L. Krishnappa, to mark his 75th birthday. The event will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 5.15 p.m. onwards.

5. Sangeeth Nrithya Bharathi Academy is holding a Nrithya Sambrama programme in which students of SNBA will present Bharatnatyam to mark the 50th anniversary. The event will be held at ADA Ranga Mandira, J.C. Road, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. The 25th national convention of Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India gets underway at JSS College of Pharmacy, and will be inaugurated by Health Minister K. Sudhakar.

2. Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat to take stock of rain damage in the district and measures in place to ameliorate the fallout of floods. District in-charge Minister V. Somanna to preside.

From North Karnataka

1. More than 25 organisations under the banner of Daurjanya Virodhi Vedike will protest in Kalaburagi to condemn the increasing cases of atrocities and sexual violence.

Banjar Samaj will unveil details about construction of Banjara Bhavan in Hubballi.