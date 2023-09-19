September 19, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

1. India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun, Aditya-L1, is headed to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point as Bengaluru-based ISRO carried out the Trans-Lagrangian 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre today.

2. Karnataka has much to celebrate as the architecturally-stunning Hoysala temples in Belur, Halebeedu and Somanathapur were declared as UNESCO World Heritage Sites yesterday, joining Hampi, which was given the tag earlier. The announcement will bring global recognition with prospects of increase in international tourists to these places. All three temples are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the nominations were entered as ‘The Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas’.

3. Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar says Karnataka finds itself in a Catch 22 situation with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Monday telling Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, despite severely deficit rainfall. Rather than launch a protest, BJP should join hands with the government in convincing the Centre on Karnataka’s dire water situation, says Mr. Shivakumar. He said Karnataka will approach the Supreme Court in this regard.

4. Several parts of Bengaluru recorded light to moderate showers on Monday night, following which roads were waterlogged. The city will likely continue to witness generally cloudy skies, along with rains or thundershowers today.

5. A day after Ganesha festivities, the pourakarmikas of Bengaluru are busy cleaning more than average volume of litter.

6. A three-day conference on ‘Beneficial Microbes for Integrated Plant Health Management’ is being organized by the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot and Asian PGPR Society. It commenced at the College of Horticulture, GKVK Post, UHS campus, at 10 a.m.

7. The 42nd Ganeshothsava being organized by Sri Vinayaka Mitra Mandali features Hasya Sanje by Maja Talkies fame Pavan Kumar and team on the Mithra Mandali premises on 1st A Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar at 7 p.m.

8. Exhibition of select cartoons of Jayanto Banerjee at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts decides to organize the kambalas of 2023-24 season from November 11, 2023 to March 2024. For the first time, a kambala will also be organized in Bengaluru for two days from November 24 at palace grounds. The number of kambalas will be up from 18 to 24 this year. The committee is also exploring the possibility of completing each of the kambalas in 24 hours, says president Belapu Deviprasad Shetty.

2. Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Limited, Mangaluru, which also markets rubber, has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to extend minimum support price to rubber growers in Karnataka on the lines of Kerala, as the price of natural rubber slumped by over 42 % in the past more than a decade.

From southern Karnataka

Agriculture Minister and Mandya district in-charge Minister Cheluvarayaswamy to review drought in various taluks, while farmers continue protest against CWMA telling Karnataka to continue release of water.

From north Karnataka

Most public Ganesha mandalis will install the idols today in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad. The immersion procession is scheduled for September 28. Hence, Muslim groups have shifted Eid Milad processions to a later date.

