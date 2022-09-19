Top news developments in Karnataka on September 19, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Legislature session of Karnataka enters second week today. Some key legislations — such as the one that makes conversion of agricultural land for other purposes easy and the controversial anti-conversion law — are expected to be tabled and passed in the course of the week.

2. The drive to clear encroachments on storm water drains — seen as the prime cause of flooding in several localities in Bengaluru — had been stalled for a survey over the weekend. The clearance drive is expected to resume today.

3. The newly-constructed multi-purpose utility building on the premises of police training school was inaugurated by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra this morning. MLA Krishna Byre Gowda to presided over the function at Police Training School, Thanisandra.

4. The Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, is organising an artistes’ convention. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the convention and distribute identity cards to artistes. The event will be held at Ravindra Kalaksetra on J.C. Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Citizens of Mangalure are riled by newly-laid four lane road between Deralakatte and Thokkottu developing potholes and craters. The narrow road leading to many education institutes, including three universities, hospitals and other colleges, had been widened recently.

From North Karnataka

1. S. Mareppa, President of Struggle Committee for Implementation Internal Reservation in SCs, to speak on Sadashiva Commission Report that recommended it.

2. Deputy Commissioner to hold meeting about rainfall relief in Belagavi.

From South Karnataka

1. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka’s Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment Narayana Gowda to participate in Modi Yuga Utsav in Mysuru.

2. Post Graduate Studies’ Centre at VTU’s Regional Centre in Mysuru to kick off its two-day annual cultural fest Vistara - 2022.