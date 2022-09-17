Top news developments in Karnataka on September 17, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Hyderabad-Karnataka liberation day — that marks the day the seven districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Koppal and Vijayanagara in Karnataka, which were earlier part of the princely state of Hyderabad, were annexed by India in 1948 — is being celebrated as “Kalyana Karnataka Divasa” today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the chief guest at the event at Kalaburagi which began with the statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel, first Home Minister of India and a key driver of the unification process, being garlanded.

2. Anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru has been stopped for the time being, and process of resurvey on tech parks is on in the Mahadevapura zone.

3. A Comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre (CUPHC), which the government says is the first of its kind in India, located in Palace Guttahalli, near Malleswaram, will be dedicated by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. Along with services like testing, diagnosis and treatment, medicines will also be provided at CUPHC at either zero cost or an affordable price. The CUPHC has been set up by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in collaboration with Manipal Health Enterprises and with philanthropic contributions made by several citizens.

4. Final day's programme of India Manufacturing Show organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka and IMS Foundation. Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan will be participating as the guest of honour. The event will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, 10th Mile, Tumkur Road, from 10.30 a.m.

5. Sochara in association with HCL Foundation held Swachchathon, a plogging drive to mark World Clean Up Day. Indian Plogman Raj flagged off the event from Corporation Middle School, Neelasandra, at 7 a.m.

6. The Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, is organising its monthly interaction programme titled ‘Maneyangaladalli Maathukathe’ with fine arts expert V.T. Kale. The event will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, Ravindra Kalakshetra Complex, J.C. Road, from 4 p.m. onwards.

7. The 15th year of Bengaluru International Arts Festival organised by Artistes Introspective Movement (AIM) at Srivani Centre for Performing arts will present today Laya Vaibhavam with a percussion ensemble. The programme is directed by Bengaluru S V Balakrishna, from 6.30 p.m. It will be followed by vocal concert by Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, accompanied by Ravindra Yavagal on tabla, and Vyasmurthi Katti on harmonium from 7 p.m. The event will be held at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.

8. Vidwan Sri K.N. Krishnamurthy Guruvandana Samithi Trust is organising Carnatic flute recital by Hemmige S. Venugopal. He will be accompanied by M.S. Govindaswamy on violin, H.S. Krishnamurthy on mridangam, and N.S. Krishnaprasad on ghatam. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. at Jaya Maruthi Temple, Kamala Nagar Main Road, Basaveshwara Nagar.

9. Sri Sharada Samskruthika Sangha is organising a carnatic vocal concert by Sahana Chandrashekar. She will be supported by Arjun Dinakar on violin, Vinod Shyam Anoor on mridanga, Bhagyalakshmi Krishna on morsing. The concert will be held at SBI officers hall, opposite Sharada Colony, Ganapati Seva Trust, Basaveshwar Nagar from 6.30 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. In a mega beach cleaning drive 16 beaches from Sasihitlu to Talapady in Mangaluru to be cleaned today from 7 am onwards. The drive is organised by both Union and State governments.

2. Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar to inaugurate Vishwakarma Jayanthi in Mangaluru today.

From South Karnataka

1. District in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar to hold meeting with officials to review the preparations for Dasara.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate new police commissionerate building and lay foundation stones to various development projects in Kalaburagi .

2. BJP to hold mega blood donation camps across districts to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday today.