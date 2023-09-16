September 16, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) has cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth ₹7,659.52 crore with an employment generation potential of 18,146 within Karnataka.

2. Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi on September 18, the markets are packed. Those travelling to their native towns have packed their bags. KSRTC has deployed extra buses to deal with the rush. While Ganesh idol makers are making brisk business, the civic authority has urged people to buy only eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols

3. As neighbouring Kerala battles with Nipah outbreak, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines in border districts of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts to set up checkposts for fever surveillance at the point of entry to Karnataka. Officials in these districts have been asked to intensify the fever surveillance.

4. BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai had said the party will undertake a Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the taluks on the river basin to protest against the Karnataka government releasing water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Mr. Bommai said the next course of action will be decided after September 21, as hearing on the case is scheduled on the day.

5. KSRTC’s EV Power Plus has won the ‘Electric Bus of the Year’ Award.

6. Presidency University, in collaboration with Centre for Development Policy and Practice, is organizing an international conference on development policies. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader will be the chief guest. The conference is being held on the university campus in Ittagalpura, Rajanakunte, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

7. Rangachandira and Theatre Therapy, Bengaluru, are presenting Beluru Raghunandan’s solo drama festival on the theme of women’s empowerment, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m.

8. Nrityangana Institute of Performing Arts, Bengaluru, will present ‘Sampradaya’, a festival of dance traditions today. Kathak by Dr. Tina Tambe, Odissi by Leena Mohanty, Bharatanatyam by Dr. Raksha Karthik, and Mohiniattam by Swapna Rajendrakumar. The programme will be held at Seva Sadan, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, at 6.15 p.m.

9. As part of the Ganesha Utsava organised by the Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, there will be Retro Resonance Live concert, featuring songs by Kishore Kumar, Pancham Da and others by playback singer Srinivas. The concert will be held on Shankara Foundation premises, next to Doddakallasandra Metro Station on Kanakapura Road, from 6.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra M. Joshi inaugurates a workshop in Mangaluru on the role of Mental Health Review Board, Judicial Magistrates and police under Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

2. Indian Coast Guard and College of Fisheries clean up Panambur beach in Mangaluru as part of International Coastal Clean Up Day.

From north Karnataka

1. Vigil in Hubballi after the Dharwad bench of Karnataka High Court quashed pleas to disallow installation of Ganesha idol at Idgah maidan. Also, organization that have been allowed to install Ganesh idol take exception to 18 conditions imposed on them

2. RDPR Minister and district in-charge Priyank Kharge will chair a meeting with officials in Kalaburagi to review preparations of Kalyana Karnataka Utsav.

3. Manuvadi Viroodhi Horata Samiti, a forum of progressive organisations, will stage one day sit-in protest in Kalaburagi to condemn increasing crimes, and to condemn the death threat to Nijagunanand Swamy.

From south Karnataka

1. Theatre personality Prasanna will spell out schedule of the national theatre festival in Mysuru.

2. Inauguration of a slew of facilities at PG hostel of University of Mysore by MP Pratap Simha and MLA Harish Gowda today.