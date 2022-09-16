Top news developments in Karnataka on September 16, 2022

The 5th edition of India Manufacturing Show was inaugurated at Bangalore International Exhibition (BIEC) Centre in Bengaluru on September 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. After its passage in the Legislative Council, Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill (popularly called anti-conversion bill), is expected to be brought before the Assembly today in the ongoing session. It was passed in Council amidst vociferous opposition by Congress.

2. Following several people disputing claims of the civic body, including Wipro and several others, BBMP has announced that it would stop demolition drive in Mahadevapura zone today, and take up a survey till the beginning of next week. Encroachment of storm water drains has been in the spotlight past heavy rains and flooding earlier this month.

3. Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation is organising a programme to distribute free battery-powered electric two-wheelers to female sanitation workers working in Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and multi-storey buildings. Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Class Welfare Department Kota Srinivas Poojary will be participating in the event that will be held in front of Vidhana Soudha at 10 a.m.

4. Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka and IMS Foundation are holding the second day's programme of India Manufacturing Show, Union Defence Minister for State Ajay Bhatt, Minister for Science and Technology C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and Minister for MSME, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Omprakash Saklecha, will be the guests of honour. Venue: BIEC, Tumakuru Road, 10 a.m.

5. Udupa Foundation, Kanchana Shri Lakshminarayana Music Academy Trust and Samatva Foundation will present ‘Dhurva’, a concert focusing on Dhruva Tala by R. Kumaresh. He will be accompanied by Vaibhav Ramani on violin, Jayachandra Rao on mridangam, Giridhar Udupa on ghatam and Guruprasanna on kanjira. It will be held at JSS Hall, Jayanagar 8th Block from 6.30 p.m.

6. Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy is organising a two-day Nritya Navodaya programme from Friday. The event will be inaugurated by Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road from 6 p.m. onwards.

7. Artistes Introspective Movement (AIM) is organising its 15th year celebrations in the form of Bengaluru International Arts Festival. There will be a performance by Pt. Ronu Majumdar on flute, Dr. Sweekar Katti on sitar and Hrishikesh Majumdar on flute, and Pandit Rajendra Nakod on tabla, from 6.30 p.m. followed by a vocal concert by Pt. Parameshwar Hegde from 7.45 p.m. onwards. The event will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.

From south Karnataka

1. UNESCO team to visit Somanathapura Keshava temple for inspection and meeting officials. It is India’s official nomination, along with temples at Belur and Halebeedu, for the World Heritage Site tag.

2. Dasara Yuva Sambhrama, a week long festival for college students to showcase their talent, kicks off today.

3. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to review development works.

From coastal Karnataka

Department of Health and Family Welfare will observe International Day Against Prevention of Suicide at SDM College of Business Management in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

1. Maharashtra releases over 98,000 cusecs of water into Krishna river. Officials warn people not to venture close to the river.

2. All India Kisan Khet Majdoor Sanghathan State president H.V. Diwakar will speak in Kalaburagi about a campaign for demanding MSP for agriculture produce.

3. Kaushalya, a two-day exhibition by woman entrepreneurs, to begin at Hebasur Bhavan in Hubballi.