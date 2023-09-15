September 15, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

1. Millions of people from across Karnataka joined Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in reading the preamble of the Indian Constitution today, celebrated worldwide as International Day of Democracy. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, other Ministers in the Congress government in Karnataka, and a large number of government employees and students attended the programme at Vidhana Soudha at 10 a.m.

2. Reading the preamble of the Constitution will be held across various location in Bengaluru and elsewhere, some of which are initiatives of civil society groups and educational institutions as well. Bangalore University in holding a reading in front of the administration office in Jnanabharathi campus at 11.30 a.m. Bahutva Karnataka, a progressive collective, is holding similar events outside Ulsoor Metro Station, outside J.J.R. Nagar Police Station, and other locations. Reading has also been arranged on the steps of Town Hall at 5 p.m.

3. Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Regional Office, Bengaluru, and the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST), are jointly organizing a workshop to discuss agroforestry promotion, present policies and changes in Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023. Bivash Ranjan, IFS, Additional Director General of Forests (Wildlife), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, will be the chief guest. The workshop will be held in the Institute of Wood Science and Technology in Malleswaram at 2.30 p.m.

4. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry is organizing Founder’s Day and Sir M.V. Memorial Award function. Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest. Basavaraj S. Bommai, former CM, will be the guest of honour and deliver the memorial address. Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya award will be presented to Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo Group in India. The programme will be held in Sir M.V. Auditorium, FKCCI premises, K.G. Road, 4 p.m.

5. Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases, Centre for Human Genetics and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (CHG - IGICH), Benglauru, have organized 100@COERD. Dr. L. Swasthicharan, Additional Deputy Director General and Director Emergency Medical Relief, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, participated as the chief guest. The event was held in Seminar Hall, IGICH premises, South Hospital Complex, near Nimhans, Hombegowda Nagar, at 10.30 a.m.

6. A convention of senior police officers is being held today, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, at Police Head Office, Nrupathunga Road, 12 noon.

7. Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, is celebrating 56th Engineers’ Day on the theme “Engineering a Resilient Future: Building Stronger, Smarter, Safer” today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Guest. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, and MLA Rizwan Arshad will participate as guests of honour. Venue: IE (I), Karnataka State Centre’s premises on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 4.30 p.m.

8. As part of Ganesha Utsava, organised by the Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, ‘Indian Classical Film Songs Night - Ragas in Film Songs’ is being performed by M.D. Pallavi and troupe at Shankara Foundation, next to Doddakallasandra Metro Station on Kanakapura Road, from 6.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Writ petition against permission for installation of Ganesh pandal at Idgah maidan in Hubballi to be heard in Dharwad High Court today. BJP leaders on indefinite agitation seeking permission for the same.

2. Deputy Commissioner B Fauzia Tarannum will inaugurate a two-day exhibition of small scale industrial products manufactured by women entrepreneurs, jointly organized by Department of Industry and Commerce and Karnataka Small Industries Association, in Kalaburagi.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru District Congress to celebrate foundation day of women’s wing today.

2. Mysuru District Agricultural Training Centre to conduct online programme on pest management in paddy and maize.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, will receive petitions from people at her member of Parliament office in Udupi, noon to 2 p.m.

2. In Mangaluru, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission will spell out details on the success of its road show in Saudi Arabia recently.

