Top news developments in Karnataka on September 15, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Oposition Siddaramaiah and Minister of Parlimentary Affairs Madhuswamy during the Legislative Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on September 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. As the Legislature session enters third day, stage is set for re-introduction of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill (better-known as anti-conversion bill) to replace the ordinance that is in force. This was cleared in the Cabinet on Wednesday, paving the way for its tabling anytime in the course of the ongoing session. The bill, which was earlier passed in the Assembly, was not tabled in the Council where the ruling BJP earlier lacked a majority.

2. A heated debate is on in the Legislature session on flooding in Bengaluru and the demolition drive undertaken since to bring down buildings that have come up encroaching lake beds and storm water drains. Meanwhile, the drive continues today, even as residents of the area are alleging that all are not equal in the drive and the powerful are being spared.

3. Today is the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, the visionary engineer and bureaucrat who is credited with envisioning many big projects during the rule of the Mysuru kings whom he served as a diwan. The Institution of Engineers, Karnataka State Centre, Bengaluru, is organising 55th Engineers’ Day as part of it on the IE premises, on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, from 5 p.m. onwards. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry is organising Founder's Day celebration and Sir M.V. Memorial award presentation. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in the event as chief guest and will deliver a memorial address. FKCCI will confer Sir M. Visvesvaraya award on Dr. M.R. Jaishankar, Chairman and Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises.

4. The Department of Health and National TB Elimination Programme Contract Employees’ Association are organising a State-level convention on the drive for tuberculosis-free Karnataka. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar will participate. The programme is at Town Hall, J.C. Road, 9 a.m.

5. Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka and IMS Foundation are jointly organising India Manufacturing Show 2022, a three-day event from today. Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, Dr. Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, will be participating as chief guests. The event will be held at Conference Hall, BIEC, Tumkur Road, 11 a.m.

6. Department of Management, Kristu Jayanti College, is organising a lecture on ‘‘Contemporary Trends in Aviation Management’‘. K. Giriprakash, Aviation Editor, Business Line, will address the students. The event will be held on the College premises, K. Narayanapura, Kothanur, at 3 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Department of Labour will conduct an awareness programme on Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act and a workshop on self defence training for girls at Maharanis College at Mysuru.

2. Kodagu District Administration and Kodagu ZP to conduct an awareness programme as part of Suicide Prevention Day.

3. Restoration of State-run hospitals located in heritage buildings in Mysuru is all set to commence soon with the State Cabinet giving its nod for ₹89 crore project.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi city to see a colourful cultural procession with around 200 artists arriving from different parts of the State. This is a part of Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav to be launched by Chief Minister on September 17.

2. Police officers visit villages in Belagavi to spread awareness against rumours that could disturb peace, especially baseless rumours about child kidnappers.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat to launch Swachhata Hi Seva fortnight.

2. M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, will give details on Alva’s Pragati, a job fair to be organised by the foundation in Moodbidri.