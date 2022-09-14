Top news developments in Karnataka on September 14, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of the Oppositon Siddaramaiah during the Legislative Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on September 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Karnataka’s Legislature session continues, with discussion on encroachments and flooding in Bengaluru in focus. Opposition has been attacking the ruling BJP for allowing encroachments and not clearing storm water drains, while ruling BJP is insisting that it is a legacy issue and Congress during its time also failed to act. Meanwhile, encroachment clearance drive continues in rain-hit areas of Bengaluru.

2. Today is Hindi Divas and many Kannada organisations are opposing any move by the State government to celebrate it officially. JDS leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai opposing spending tax payers’ money to celebrate the event. Kannada Rakshana Vedike and Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha have planned protests today.

3. Meeting of civil society activists will today discuss the current political situation in the country. Swaraj India founder-member and renowned psephologist Yogendra Yadav will address the group followed by a question and answer session. The event is at Darus Salam Building, Queens road, from 12 noon to 4.30 p.m.

4. The India Advantage Summit will focus on sustainable development and global expertise in smart city space, banks and financial institutions. Keynote speakers at the event are Nandan Nilekani, chairman and co-founder of Infosys, and founding chairman, UIDAI, and B.V. Naidu, chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission. The event is at Taj West End on Race Course Road from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. I.S. Prasad, President, FKCCI, will give details about recent initiatives taken by the Government of Karnataka for the development of industrial sector and also major flagship events of FKCCI.

From South Karnataka

1. UNESCO team to visit historic town of Halebidu in Hassan today. The town is a probable for world heritage site tag.

2. Dasara elephant Lakshmi gave birth to a male calf on the Mysuru palace premises last night. Elephants are participating in rehearsal here.

3. Theatre repertoire Rangayana to spell out details of Dasara Rangothsava to be held as part of Dasara festival.

4. Mysuru District Administration and ZP to conduct an awareness rally as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Workshop for police on managing stress to be conducted by Dakshina Kannada police.

2. Pilikula regional science centre and Karnataka Science and Technology Academy will give details on beach/sea cleaning in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada being planned.

From North Karnataka

1. Heavy rainfall leads to crop loss in several districts in North Karnataka.

2. Rani Chennamma University convocation today.

3. Farmers’ leaders Sharanabasappa Mamshetty and Maula Mulla to speak at Kalaburagi on the problems faced by farmers at APMC.