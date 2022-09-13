Top news developments in Karnataka on September 13, 2022

Legislature session in Karnataka, which began on Monday but was confined to obituary references, will get down to business today. File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Legislature session in Karnataka, which began on Monday but was confined to obituary references, will get down to business today. The session is expected to be stormy with Opposition all set to attack the government on corruption and maladministration and the ruling party set to dredge up scandals during the previous Congress regime.

2. Both Congress and BJP are holding their legislature party meetings today to decide on their strategy for the session ahead.

3. At Bengaluru, the authorities continue the drive against encroachment of rajakaluves. BBMP has identified at least 15 encroachments by various builders and IT parks in Mahadevapura zone, and claimed that this time around none would be spared for violations.

4. Bengaluru District Manekelasagarara Sangha, a collective of domestic workers, is holding a protest seeking free bus passes, financial assistance for their children, health Insurance, maternity benefit and other allowances. The protest is at Karmika Bhavana, Dairy Circle, Bannerghatta Road, 12.30 p.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi to stage a dharna at Surathkal demanding the NHAI announce the date of closure of Surathkal tollgate on NH 66. A senior official of NHAI had recently announced that the tollgate at Surathkal will be merged with another tollgate at Hejamady which is about 9 km away on the same highway.

2. Various women’s organisations in Mangaluru to protest against release of 11 convicts in Bilikis Bano gang rape case and against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga in sexual harassment case of minor girls. The protest is at 3.30 p.m.

3. The Congress in Udupi to protest against the alleged administrative failures of Union and State governments.

From North Karnataka

1. Dasara sports to be flagged off at 10 a.m. at district stadium in Kalaburagi.

2. Communist of India state secretary K.S. Janardhan to give details about the proposed State-level and district-level conferences.

3. Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav to meet public in Deval Ganagapur and surrounding villages and address their grievances.

From South Karnataka

1. Newly-elected Mayor of Mysuru has asked officials to complete repairs of bad roads before start of Dasara this month. He is to inspect parking facility at Town Hall and roads identified to be in pathetic conditions following public outcry over MCC turning blind to potholes.

2. An awareness campaign to be launched in Chamarajnagar today by Health Department on Poshan Abhiyaan.

3. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation launches e-office for paperless administration.